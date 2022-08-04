I probably saved a pickleballer’s life last week. His wife, like mine, insisted that he get a baseline work-up from his doctor before he competed in more pickleball tournaments, which require greater physical intensity than recreational play. Like me, he had no symptoms, but testing revealed he may have a serious heart problem. Fortunately, a lifetime of exercise helped me, and him, survive what was about to be a heart attack. Viva tennis and pickleball.
Pay attention: In my college days, I used to joke I wanted to leave this world as I hit a magnificent winning overhead, but now, in my old age, that no longer seems so funny nor such a good idea. You certainly don’t want a heart attack, and believe me from recent firsthand experience, bypass heart surgery is not a walk in the park, and you want to get ahead of it if at all possible. You don’t have to be overweight or an ex-smoker to be a candidate for a heart attack, It can just be genetic.
When you last heard from me, I was beginning to play pickleball again after a series of knee and hip replacements from damage in my tennis years. My weight was the same as when I graduated from Officer Candidate School. Besides pickleball, I was either walking/jogging 3 miles in the softer beach sand or walking the Indian River Inlet Bridge multiple times per session. In a line-up, I seriously doubt if anyone would have selected me as a heart failure candidate.
In anticipation of playing serious tournaments in 2022, I decided to get a full work-up physical, and my bloodwork suggested I was quite healthy. Still, my physician and I felt I was long overdue for a nuclear stress test, which uses a small amount of radioactive material (tracer) and an imaging machine to picture the blood flow to your heart both at rest and during activity. During the nuclear stress test, I was hardly winded, but I failed.
Were these people crazy? Did these technicians and nurses even know how to manage this equipment? I contacted another cardiologist for a second opinion — and after 90 days of meds, I failed the second test as well. He proposed a cauterization, with the possibility of a stent. A what? I already had a stint in the military. And once the cardiologist viewed my heart with the cauterization process, he shook his head and with a pained look told me — “No stent. You will need bypass surgery.”
Several times in these various processes, I said, “I’m in better shape than you, Doc!”
Normally docile, I became angry, because I never smoked and have always worked hard to stay in shape, but as one doctor said, you can’t beat genetics. The great tennis player Arthur Ashe was very fit and ranked in the Top 10 in the world when he had to have a quadruple bypass. The reason? Genetic.
The cardiologist explained it to me this way: I wouldn’t need to be playing hard — just coasting along in a pickleball match, and if someone hit a drop shot or a lob, I might suddenly try to chase it down and my “widow-maker” could not handle the sudden demand for blood I put on my heart. Ashe had his heart attack during an easy exhibition tennis match.
In the medical world, the first successful heart bypass surgery wasn’t until about the time I was playing college tennis, and now, what seems just a few years later, we have multiple top-notch cardiac resources on Delmarva. Cardiac technology has exploded in the last five decades, and we have some great options for both cardiologists and heart surgeons, and every doctor will tell you that you can expect a much better outcome if they repair your heart before, not after, a major event. Their message: Get ahead of it.
When I was looking for a second opinion, I continually heard from friends that I should only go to Johns Hopkins hospital or possibly a Northern Virginia hospital specializing in heart surgery. I challenged my potential local surgeon with: “Why shouldn’t I go to Johns Hopkins for my five-hour surgery? His response was informative.
“The quadruple bypass you require, we are excellent at repairing, but if it was something else, I might refer you to Hopkins.” He went on to explain that, because I had not suffered a heart event, my heart was not damaged, and this made for a better outcome and faster recovery. That statement later became very apparent to me when I entered cardiac rehab with others who had their surgery after a heart event.
And, thankfully, we have multiple cardiac options. My knee-replacement surgeries had already exposed that distance metropolitan surgery sounds great on paper but has a great deal of downside when it comes to transportation, recovery time and multiple follow-ups, which was very difficult for my caregiver.
I knew very little about the entire cardiac process, other than it was complex and the cardiologist seemingly quarterbacked from beginning to end. My cardiologist suggested a specialized surgeon in their network who could repair an assortment of heart-related ailments.
After surgery, there were doctors to monitor my recovery in intensive care, dietitians who proposed diet changes and physical therapists who monitored my heart while I worked-out on their various pieces of exercise equipment. I don’t impress easily, but I can report that every doctor and nurse I met in this journey was helpful and superbly trained.
I chose the cardiologist Dr. Trueth of Tidalhealth in Salisbury, Md., to look after me, but the point is I had multiple choices among area cardiologists. I just wish I started to pay attention and be less bull-headed a decade earlier. By accepting meds sooner, I possibly might have avoided my bypass surgery, which was very hard on this old body. Fortunately, being pickleball-fit made the surgery and recovery much easier.
As soon as physically possible, I plan to begin to “dink” and slowly work my way back into pickleball and see all my pickleball friends once again. And you — I suggest you have a discussion with your physician about the health of your heart muscle, and get ahead of it.
Viva tennis and pickleball!