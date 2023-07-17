I want to thank the many of you who have told me you missed my pickleball articles. Since my heart surgery, I still have trouble stitching together an interesting essay, but I am strongly motivated to tell you about a friend whose funeral I was able to attend and add a few words of comfort.
His name was Jimmy Busick. Most athletic lettermen from the University of Maryland would recognize his name, because he was just that good. He was offered full baseball, basketball and tennis scholarships to the University of Maryland, and accepted tennis. He led the University of Maryland to an undefeated season in 1964 against then tennis powerhouses nationally ranked University of North Carolina and University of Virginia, and the vital points for Maryland to win the coveted Carmichael Cup as the best athletic university in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
From the age of 14, he and I played junior tournaments, frequently guests of well-known tennis and country clubs. Jimmy was from rural Cambridge, Md., and I was from Salisbury, Md. Many tennis players from metropolitan areas made the mistake of underestimating us — “farm boys” from the Eastern Shore. I also joined him in the Maryland Junior Davis Cup matches against various other states. In the years we played, he lost only a handful of times, and then to the best players in the country.
I can’t even begin to estimate the number of hours we practiced together. I would catch a ride to Cambridge and stay with his family, or Jimmy would stay with my family.
As I stood at his gravesite, I reflected on how our teenage tennis years directly influenced my own life. After I invariably lost in the more important junior tournaments in which we competed, I would scout his probable opponents, and those discussions about tactics later shaped my analytical coaching skills.
After the military, I became the tennis scout for Wilson Sporting Goods in Wilson’s dominant years, in what my friends called “the best job ever invented.” My responsibility was to recruit players with names like King, Evert, Smith and Connors whom Wilson would want to contractually endorse their tennis products.
The story I told over his gravesite in Cambridge was how the legendary tennis champion Arthur Ashe asked me at the United States Open Tennis Championships at the old Westside Tennis Club in Forest Hills how Jimmy Busick was doing. We didn’t have cell phones then to stay in touch, so Ashe asked me to pass a message, which was: as Ashe waited to be presented the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship trophy, he wondered why Jimmy Busick wasn’t the one waiting for the trophy.
Of course, that speaks volumes about Arthur, against whom I played twice — once at the Maryland Championships at Clifton Park in Baltimore, and again in the Middle Atlantic Championships in Wheeling, W.Va.
Arthur was from Richmond and not allowed to compete in Virginia tournaments because he was Black, and therefore he competed with us Maryland farm boys, where he was treated just like any other junior player — albeit a very good one. Photos of Jimmy Busick several times appeared in the documentary “Citizen Ashe.”
We played the traditional junior tournaments between New England and the Carolinas, including the Eastern Championships at the famous Westside Tennis Club in New York. Busick was a southpaw with a devilish twisting serve, a unique deadly accurate forehand, and the forerunner of the two-handed backhand that he could put on a dime with every spin imaginable. His scores in the first two or three rounds at any level tournament were almost always 6-0, 6-1 — yes, he would give away that gift game.
Yet, never once did I see Busick disrespect any tennis player, frankly anyone, in all those years — a lesson of life’s priorities likely taught by his father, an ensign who commanded a landing craft during D-Day, when he witnessed so many young men die in front of him while defending freedom.
We played some good tennis during the day, and we laughed even more in the evenings. We both were public-court players. I was self-taught, with periodic community tips from adult tennis players like Sen. Homer White. And I only know of one tennis camp Jimmy ever attended, in Pennsylvania, and while there, he beat the famous top world-ranked tennis pro whose camp he was attending.
When we were 15, Jimmy was invited to play in the U.S. National Junior Tennis Championships in Kalamazoo, Mich. You would have to know Jimmy to appreciate how few words he spoke. Upon his return, I asked Jimmy how he did.
“I lost,” he said.
Statements any longer were typically reserved for explaining our individual roles in the next prank he was planning. For example, when they tossed me down the laundry chute in some two-bit New York hotel, he probably said three words: “Open the chute.” Thankfully, I landed on a cartload of very dirty sheets and pillowcases.
Maybe there was a lesson in the “few words” persona, because he clearly figured out how to motivate young athletes with few words. The Baltimore Sun obituary read “James G. ‘Jim’ Busick Jr., longtime Gilman School tennis coach whose players won 10 championships, dies.” Jimmy led Gilman to an unprecedented 10 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championships and had a career record of 284-60-3. In 2007, the Sun named Busick its All-Metro Tennis Coach of the Year.
It wasn’t until years later that I discovered that Jimmy was seeded fifth in that national championship in Kalamazoo, Mich., and lost a tight match to the eventual winner, Clark Graebner — the top junior in the United States that year. Clark would go on to become a four-time world Top 10 tennis player.
Moreover, Busick was seeded above Arthur Ashe, and another player and friend, Jimmy Parker, who subsequently, at 80, has won more national tennis titles than anyone in tennis history. Parker and I played for Langley Air Force Base while serving in the military together — he as a C130 pilot. Parker passed the record for most national tennis titles, at 125, quite a few years ago and was at 158 national titles after his most recent championship. Now, that is what I call dedication to his country, dedication to his sport and talking with his racket — just as Ashe wanted his racket to do the speaking about the bigotry he faced.
Never once did Jimmy Busick even jokingly rub in how much better he was than I. Even when his wife asked him later in life if he ever beat Ashe, he would only say Arthur Ashe was very good.
But our coach at Maryland knew Busick was a better player. Once, when we were playing Penn State, Coach realized that we had slipped out of our visiting-team quarters, and as he cruised the campus, he later spotted Busick and me at the campus pizza joint, reinforcing with beer our much-needed electrolytes for the team match next day.
Coach called me to his room the next morning, braced me to attention, and read me the riot act in no uncertain terms. It was quite uncomfortable. And then, when he had finished, he whispered, “And, by the way, please tell Jimmy what I said.”
I laughingly compare the humbleness of Busick, Parker and Arthur Ashe to some of these pickleballers who love to tell everyone how good they are. There is no need for jumping up and down in front of the lifeguard, waving your arms, yelling, “I’m a 4.0 in pickleball!” The lifeguard on duty in Bethany Beach doesn’t really care what your rating is, nor does the master of a U.S. Coast Guard vessel on a rescue mission, despite how loud you yell from the shoreline at the Indian River Inlet. Do like the real athletes do, let your racket (or paddle) do the talking.
Busick struggled with Parkinson’s disease this last decade of his life, but his wife told me he never complained, and remained pleasant and continued to see the humor in life. I don’t like funerals, nor public speaking, but I am so glad I was able to comfort his family with firsthand accounts of his athletic exploits — those he would never speak of.
Rest in peace, Jimmy Busick. You had one heck of a run! We all were proud of you as a player, a coach and a friend.