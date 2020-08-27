I thought it might be time for a general pickleball update, especially because so many have asked me via Coastal Point where to learn and play pickleball. Because of COVID-19, it has been a long time since I actually interacted with live pickleball players in real life. Sure, I have been in contact with my own Ocean View Crew, but I am talking about the more expansive pickleball world.
I had forgotten just how many of you pickleballers are just nice people. My maiden voyage back into the living and breathing crowd was the other night, when Rick Bell asked me to visit him at the Peninsula community, where he is now teaching pickleball.
They have six dedicated pickleball courts with excellent lighting, which allows pickleballers to get out of the sun. I am sure my dermatologist will be pleased, and I will be sure to leave a copy of this week’s edition in her waiting room. I always try to schmooze Dr. “Sun Block,” so she will be more gentle when she cuts out my annual pound of sun-damaged flesh. Schell Brothers couldn’t have a better teaching pro, and Rick couldn’t have a better community. I suppose it is a match made in the pickle patch.
Because of the pandemic, most communities are closed to outside guests. Steve Costa announced last week with deep regret that he was postponing this fall’s session for the 16 participating communities — the Coastal Communities Pickleball League (CCPL) — until 2021. I think we all took for granted just how much the league connected us before COVID.
I spoke with Craig Southard, pickleball’s friend at the six indoor courts at Ocean City, Md. They just finished their summer organized youth programs, and some of the parents thanked them for offering these programs because their kids were in need of socialization. They would fall asleep almost immediately after getting in the parent’s car.
The indoor program has some COVID precautions: registration and payment is online, and the total number of players at any one time is limited to 36, so there is plenty of play. They offer both open play and group rental, where your own group of six or eight might share a court. There has not been one COVID case reported among staff or users since they returned to pickleball earlier this year.
Craig did mention they are soon returning to winter hours, so be sure to check out their website at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/recreation-parks/.
Julie Woulfe continues to report weekly on pickleball activities at the Ocean Pines Pickleball Club at the racket sport center at Ocean Pines, Md. They just finished a tournament in which they raised $5,000 for the MaryMac Foundation, which raises funds to combat scleroderma, an autoimmune rheumatic disease.
They are already preparing the courts for the 3rd Annual Pickleball Pink Ribbon Classic, to support the American Cancer Society. I guess when pickleballers arrive wearing masks, they must think it is a “Stick ’em up,” because they offer all-day pickleball for just $5.
Ocean Pines also offer weekly skills-improvement clinics to members of their club, and I understand their numbers of daily usage are well ahead of last year.
I also understand the younger 30s crowd has discovered pickleball at Ocean Pines and is now booking courts. That is great news. Wow. Seniors, kids, young adults. Who’s next? Batman or Superman?
Finally, Nan Colella, a.k.a. “Pickleball Nan,” told me she has been organizing approximately 40 players at the courts behind Clayton Elementary in Dagsboro. Last week, Rick Bell put on a special clinic at the request of Nan, as a membership drive for the First State Pickleball Club. Apparently, another group of advanced players are using those courts in the mornings. I speak for everyone when I thank Dudley Sluder for organizing a sprucing-up for those courts.
I also want to thank everyone for all they are doing to get the old pickleball game back on the road. Laughter and good exercise go a long way to beating down Father Time, as well as supporting your own level of health to defend against tiny unwelcome intruders.
Drop me an email at vaughn@my.com if you are interested in taking up pickleball, and I will forward your request to one of these folks. Please give me a general idea where you reside so I can forward to a program convenient for you.
Vaughn “The Baron” Baker is a Senior Olympics gold-medalist in pickleball, and is public relations director for the First State Pickleball Club (FSPC) and captain of the Ocean View Crew pickleball community. He spent his career working with top tennis professionals while working for Wilson Sporting Goods and introducing the Prince Tennis Racket and Wimbledon Tennis Lines. For more information, visit PickleballCoast.com.