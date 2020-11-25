I’ve been thinking about Thanksgiving and the mandatory carving of turkey.
Regarding Thanksgiving — take a moment to reflect on how lucky you are to simply be able to play pickleball. Also, be sure to reach out to isolated family and friends this Thanksgiving.
Once, I did more than think about Thanksgiving and actually spoke about our treasured American holiday during a Thanksgiving holiday in New England. During that talk, I reminded the students that before the famous Pilgrim Thanksgiving, there were already settlers in Jamestown, as well as here on Delmarva. I mentioned that several locations along the James River in Virginia actually lay claim to the very first Thanksgiving. When I saw tears in their eyes, I offered this comforting comment: “Hey, kids — somebody had to drive the bus to New England.”
I’ve also been thinking about carving turkey here in Delaware — which was carved from Maryland, which was carved from Virginia. That’s right — the location of the offices of Coastal Point were once part of Virginia. After Delaware was carved from Maryland, the land below Indian River was long considered part of Somerset and then Worcester County, Md., rather than Delaware.
Skip forward from that first Thanksgiving more than a century and a half to the Revolutionary War period, which was still almost two and a half centuries ago.
Capt. Josiah Dale of nearby Worcester County was a patriot. He must have been actively recruiting for his Revolutionary War company around his Thanksgiving table. In his unit were Campbell Dale, Ebenezer Dale, Jacob Dale, Jesse Dale, John Dale, John P. Dale, John Dale, the son of John Dale, and cousins Archibald Baker, George Baker, Levin Baker, Salathiel Baker and Zadok Baker. I suppose there was a certain efficiency in his plan. If Josiah wanted to take a military objective, all he had to command was, “Dale and Baker, take that hill!”
Now we have a different kind of, internet-based, Thanksgiving. And with so very many more pickleballers around the Thanksgiving table this year (on Zoom, of course), I thought it might be important to “offer” a few pickleball do-nots for those who have joined us in 2020.
• Do not forget to introduce yourself before every match, or shake hands (actually, tap paddles) at the conclusion.
• Do not forget to call the score out loudly before you serve, otherwise (in a tournament) you forfeit your serve. And don’t get the score wrong, or if you do so, certainly not always in your favor.
• Do not make bad line calls. The ball is in, or it’s out. There are no gray areas. There is no such a thing as “it’s out because it’s on the outside of the line.” Rule of thumb: if you or your partner do not clearly see it out, then it’s in! If you and your partner disagree on a call, then it’s in. No discussion! I do see a lot of bad calls in pickleball, but don’t worry — if a person can’t see the ball well enough to make accurate calls, they probably can’t see it well enough to hit it cleanly.
• Do not continue to lob someone in social play who is having troubles responding to your lobs, or hit volleys or overheads at a player you clearly outclass in recreational play. It is a different story in a practice situation or competition, because that permanently-hindered player needs to learn how to work around their handicap.
• Do not take one more step when you hear the word “Ball!” on the Pickleball courts. And be sure to yell “Ball!” at the top of your lungs when you mishit one onto the neighboring court. And when you throw or roll the ball to the proper court, do it properly and not like you are auditioning for a zombie role in “The Walking Dead.”
• Do not belittle any other pickleballer — especially newcomers to the sport. In fact, I am proud of my fellow pickleballers for how welcoming they are to each other and newcomers.
• Do not not — or, better, do wear sweat wristlets on both wrists to wipe your face when playing. What prompted this is that I noted some players wore gloves but then wiped their face with their gloved hand.