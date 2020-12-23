What is the one shot you most likely hit the most? (This doesn’t apply to those players tethered to the fence behind the baseline.) Answer: the volley.
Over the last few months, I have taken you from the second shot in pickleball to the now-infamous 77th shot just to get your body successfully to the net. Now you are there, and my Christmas gift to you is to describe how to control the point with the volley and add it to your quiver of shots.
I think many believe that the volley must be hit as hard as possible. It is true that a very hard volley can sometimes be used to send a message to your opponents. But I think the smarter volley is the controlled volley hit just out of reach of your opponents, close enough that they need to try and dig it out, but far enough they don’t have much of a play on the ball. In fact, a hard volley can come back immediately if it just hits their paddle. A smart placement strategy weakens their strength reserves while hardly wasting your own.
Where you are located on the court dictates the type volley.
Although the idea is to get to the net as quickly as possible, you might frequently take that first volley closer to the center of the court as you work towards the net. Foot speed, anticipation and balance are important here. You will want to hit a controlled volley to your opponent’s feet to drive your opponents deeper as you take the net. Force them to hit up to you as you approach the NVZ (aka Kitchen).
Once you are very close to the NVZ, you need to be balanced on your toes, ready to make last-minute adjustments so you can strike the volley properly. I will later describe the classic volley, but any effective forehand or backhand volley has a better success rate if you are in position. Players coming from volleyball or table tennis can be just as effective as long as they keep their volleys simple.
Against a beginner, just about any volley works, but against a Rick Bell or Bob O’Malley, you will need to work to get in position behind the NVZ because, believe me, there will be no easy shots hit at you.
In the classic volley, assuming your feet are in position, all volley activity should take place in front of you. The great Australian Harry Hopman described the volley activity taking place from the hand to elbow as “Opening the screen door, and then slamming the screen door.” There is a slight turning of your waist and shoulders if time permits. A tip is to take most fast exchanges with a backhand grip keeping the paddle in front of you.
It isn’t a swing but a punch with your energy applied to the impact point with no more follow-thru than several inches. After you volley, keep that paddle up in event that your opponents return it even faster. I asked one student to hit a pole with an open hand until he started to hear the sound of a more forceful punch. The power comes not from a swing, but the transfer of body weight into the impact punch. Over time, he could to begin to hear the much more solid sound of his hand striking the pole.
Repetition in practice is the only way you will develop a reliable match volley. Your eyes love to stray to the openings when volleying in a game, and repetitive practice is how you train your eyes to actually watch the ball hit your paddle. In our community, we do both controlled volley drills where you try to keep it going 20 to 50 times back and forth, then moving volley drills where we move up and down the NVZ as we volley leading shots to one another. Next, we hit mid-court defensive volleys to our practice partner’s feet, as well as forceful volleys to a mark in the center of the court between both opponents. You can design your own drills but they should mimic real game situations. You want to work on accuracy, and you want to work on consistency. Initially, they might be two different drills, but one day they will come together into the same drill.
Mastering a reliable volley, both forehand and backhand, is important if you want to improve your pickleball game, and practicing your volley is about the only way you are going to be able to add it to your Volley Trolley.
Special Pickleball community note: Drop Serve. Rule 4.A.8
Because many of you will travel to warmer climates to play pickleball after Christmas (because of the lack of indoor facilities here), be aware that there is a new provisional rule for the Drop Serve. As of 2021, the server can drop the ball to the ground, without adding any additional downward force, before they hit the serve. This eliminates all questions about illegal served. I tried it yesterday and easily adjusted to it. But it is provisional and you can keep using your own serve.
Happy Holidays!