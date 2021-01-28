My next four articles are structured to help all my readers play better doubles in pickleball. I know, I know — you just want to have fun — but you can learn and have fun simultaneously, like walking and chewing gum.
I will first discuss doubles from the perspective of the returning team this week, the serving team next time, with stacking as the third article and tournament day as the fourth.
Move as one
The lesson this week is to move as one with your partner. In doubles, your team either attacks as a team (not as individuals), or defends as a team, and you defend a court only 20 feet wide (tennis is 36 feet). Between you and your partner, standing side by side, just behind the no-volley zone (NVZ), you cover all but 3 or 4 feet of the width of the court.
This is why the net is king in pickleball, when two persons, playing as a team, use it properly. When you and your partner move sideways properly, you cover all your opponent’s easiest possible shots, and leave them the most difficult, lowest percentage, hardest-to-make shots.
There are no absolute rules here, because every point is defined by a multiple set of factors, like if the ball is to your opponent’s strength or weakness, deep or shallow, your quality of volley, and the mismatch between two partners’ skill levels. But my objective is to get you to think as one, maximize your strengths, minimize your weaknesses.
Forget about it
Forget thinking about your side of the court and your partner’s side of the court. Rather, think as if you are one very wide four-legged person, with a 6-foot-wide belly, playing pickleball against another wide four-legged person. When I step to the right to cover what might be an attempt to hit the ball down the sideline, my partner, Maurice, moves to the right to protect our collective belly. Why? Our opponents’ best and safest shot is down the middle through our collective middle.
One of my pet pickles is one partner criticizing the other or making unpleasant expressions. Helpful critique is one thing, criticism is another. This really makes no sense, because all you do is make your partner more nervous. You and your partner are one, a team, a right arm and a left arm. Now what would you think if you saw some player on the pickleball court with their right arm fighting with their left arm. Silly, right?
Anticipate and defend against their probable shot
If I hit (from the right forehand side) a soft return of serve deep down the middle, I will rejoin Maurice at the net while our opponents adhere to the rules and necessarily wait for my return to land. (This is the reason a slow lofted return is more effective than a slam.)
When I join him, we will take our positions fairly central on the NVZ line — the chalk mark positions your original instructor taught you. But if I return the ball deep with spin to the right backhand corner, then this time I will take a position several feet to the right of the traditional chalk marks to defend against their possible down the line response.
Since we are once again “one,” Maurice will also move a corresponding distance to the right to protect our belly. When Maurice moves right to protect the center, he does leave an opening to his left, but our opponents’ cross-court angle shot has the lowest probability of success.
However, If I returned a deep diagonal to the opposite corner — the far left corner — Maurice would slide several feet left along the NVZ to protect against their down the line. This time, when I join, Maurice it will be several feet left of the traditional chalk marks so my team is again one.
This time I leave the angled cross-court opening to my right and protect against the higher-probability returns. Because of my accurate placement of the return of serve, there are few options the receiving team has to respond, and we can easily anticipate them.
But If I hit a short return of serve, a nothing ball, into the center, a good player can do so much with the ball that we could never anticipate where they would hit and our odds of winning the point plummet.
The lob
Remember that while you are beautifully poised as one to defend against your opponents’ various possible shots up the middle, or down the line or cross court, they still have the lob in their arsenal. In fact, that’s when the lob is most effective — when both defenders at net are ready to pounce on a return.
You must both be aware of the threat of the lob, and there are several ways to work it. First, if possible, just respond with an overhead. How many of you practice the overhead? I immediately turn sideways to hit my overhead, and if it is deeper than anticipated, I am already in position to chase it down.
But if the lob is clearly over my head, I need to yell “yours,” because Maurice might have a better chance to run deep and diagonally behind me and take it on the bounce with a forehand. The secret is that his first step takes him deeper, while I might need to turn around and lose that first step.
In that case, I need to cover the sudden vacancy Maurice left on the court, and then the two of us need to get rejoined as one as soon as we can. This time, I might become the left foot/arm while Maurice has become the right foot/arm. Got it?
Hang on to this week’s article, because next time I will explain what your opponents should have been doing to beat your formations.
Remember:
A good pickleball team moves as one, otherwise the match is already done.
Don’t move? The score will soon be zero for you, eleven for the other two.
Note: Maurice Heckscher is my partner.