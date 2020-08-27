As our 2020 Summer Lifeguard Series winds down, we continue to see just how different each of the paths our guards have taken to get to our beaches are. This week, we feature Bobby Cooke, who is in his eighth season as a member of the Bethany Beach Patrol.
Bobby is the youngest of four sons of Kevin and Peggy Cooke. Brothers Jimmy, Billy and Kevin all paved the way for their baby brother. He also has a sister-in-law, Sarah, two nephews and a niece. Family is very important to him.
And as noted in many previous of the lifeguards’ accounts in these very pages, that is probably why he has enjoyed his time as a lifeguard with the Bethany Beach Patrol — the feel of family.
Cooke began his lifeguarding career back in 2013. He was looking for a way to stay in shape over the summer following his athletic career in college.
“I’ve been working down at the beach since college, at the restaurants, and wanted to continue spending my summers down here while staying in shape,” Cooke explained. “Beach patrol was the logical choice. I attended St. Mary’s College of Maryland in southern Maryland, where I was captain of the men’s lacrosse team my junior and senior years, and was president of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee. I majored in psychology and minored in mathematics.”
Joining the Bethany Beach Patrol afforded Cooke the opportunity to work on his physical self with the daily beach workouts.
The impacts of those days of training daily early in the morning were two-fold. They helped keep Cooke in great physical condition, and also prepared him for the challenges he would potentially face while working on the stand.
“I’ve made rescues in every kind of surf condition, and all have presented unique challenges,” Cooke recalled. “Fortunately, the training provided by Capt. [Joe] Donnelly and the lieutenants has allowed me to be equal to the task.”
Following his graduation in 2011, Cooke became a teacher, and he spent his second year in that profession locally.
“I did the ‘beach and teach’ in 2014, in my second year working for the BBP,” continued Cooke, who is also a graduate of Mt. Hebron High School in Ellicott City, Md. “I was teaching math at Sussex Central High School but missed my friends and family, so I moved back to Baltimore the following school year.”
Cooke now spends his teaching days in the special-education department at Towson High School in the Baltimore County public school system.
Teachers are faced with many different scenarios on a daily basis — much like days on the stand. Having now been a guard for eight seasons, he has a running joke with himself, “One more year — although I’ve said that the last five seasons.”
The “one more year” thought process is probably aided in the fact that Cooke really enjoys what he does over the summer, and really enjoys who he is working with as well.
“Working with the fellow guards for the Bethany Beach Patrol, and the work we put into the job and commitment we exhibit, carries over through 12 months of the year,” Cooke concluded. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with everyone over all these years, which is what makes it hard to walk away.”