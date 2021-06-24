She had no background in swimming, having never participated in the sport during her youth or high school days — she was a soccer and basketball player — but she sure did love the beach.
And, for Nikki Phillips, there was never really an interest in becoming a lifeguard until she wanted to find a way to stay in shape for the collegiate soccer career she was about to embark on following her graduation from Sussex Technical High School in 2019.
Now, she loves it, and wouldn’t want to do anything else.
“My dad has been a guard since 1984 and still does it a little bit now,” Phillips said of how she happened into becoming a guard. “I’m a local. I’ve lived here all my life, and every summer was spent down at the beach. I played basketball in high school during swim season. My basketball team was just so much fun so I couldn’t leave them. I would swim two or three times a week before school, and would go in with wet, chlorine hair. I would wake up at 5:30, go swim, and then go to classes all day.”
Now, all those early-morning swims have helped prepare her for these summer days where she is ready to take action at a moment’s notice.
This fall Phillips will be heading into her junior year of college at Wingate University, which is located in the small rural town of Wingate, N.C., 45 minutes from Charlotte. She is majoring in exercise science and is a member of the Bulldogs’ NCAA Division II women’s soccer team.
“I’d like to be a health coach,” said Phillips, who is the daughter of Ronnie and Karen Phillips. “I’m trying to get my personal-training certification sometime soon to start that up. I’m not 100 percent sure just yet. It’s still in the works.”
Phillips has a love-hate relationship with the early-morning workouts that the guard team participates in daily.
“The workouts in the mornings — I kind of have to throw up sometimes,” Phillips admitted, laughing. “But the atmosphere of it all, with everyone cheering each other on — I love that. Sitting up on the stand next to some of my best friends all day is really nice, the whole community in general.
“The competition teams are really fun,” she added of the specialized lifeguard competitions local squads participate in on a national level each year. “My first summer, I did the sprint team for girls, and we got fourth at nationals. It was just so fun everyone cheering you on.”
Her best memory of a rescue, she said, came during her first summer, when she had to rescue a kid from a rip current following a storm.
“This kid just got pulled out in this major rip current, and I had to go out to get him,” recalled Phillips. “The waves were huge, since it was right after a storm. The kid was freaking out. I was kind of surprised how fast I had gotten out to him. I got him back in there, and my partners were like, ‘That was a nice pull.’”
Over the course of her two summers on the stand so far, plus this summer, Phillips said she thinks she’s made about 12 rescues overall, having made one already this year. She said she really enjoys being a guard, but she has no idea how long she will continue to climb the stand in future summers, as she is taking things “year-to-year.”
“Obviously, I would want to keep guarding as long as I can, because I love it,” she continued. “I love the beach. It keeps me in shape — especially for soccer. I would like to stay for as long as I can. My family is here.”