Indian River head football coach Phil Townsend learned at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 — just five hours before kickoff — that several of his starters would not be able to participate, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a freshman, Luke Hitchens, starting at right guard; but, fortunately, our offense picked up right where it left off,” he said of the opening game against Stephen Decatur on Sept. 2. The team nonetheless defeated visiting Odessa, 31-0 in a Division 1A, District 2 showdown. “We were faced with adversity, but the offense was able to adjust very well. It felt like we didn’t skip a beat.”
The change in plans also affected the Indians’ defense, where Townsend and his coaching staff also improvised by rotating sophomore Collin King (three tackles and one sack) and freshman Caleb Russell (two tackles) between middle and outside linebacker.
“For them to switch positions like that on the fly was great, and it really helped our defense,” said Townsend. “We didn’t’ know what their bodies could handle in a varsity game. Caleb, in particular, showed us something by going in there as a freshman in a big game, with no varsity experience. We haven’t had a junior-varsity game yet, so he was seeing his first extended action.”
This Week’s Game
Indians at Brandywine Bulldogs
The Indians (1-1-0) will visit Wilmington’s Brandywine (0-2-0) this Friday night for a Division 1A, District 2 matchup. Opening kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The Bulldogs have dropped their first two games, 52-13 to Howard Tech last Friday night and 35-18 to Laurel on Sept. 3. Brandywine posted a 3-4-0 mark in 2020. Their head coach is Isaiah Mays. (The Bulldogs’ remaining girls’ and boys’ athletic teams compete in the Blue Hen Conference.)
The game can be seen online at Bulldogs Sports Live on YouTube.
Here’s how coach Townsend breaks down this week’s matchup:
“We have to raise the bar for this opponent,” he insisted. “They have more speed than we’ve seen in our first two games. Our game plan is to slow their offense down. We have to press them on the line of scrimmage, and keep them running east and west” toward the sidelines, “not north and south,” toward the IR end zone.
“We need to keep our offense on the field,” Townsend added. “Special teams will be important this week, and I believe it will be won in the trenches,” between the offensive and defensive lines.
Townsend said that Brandywine “is a big team with big numbers, and they’re traditionally a very competitive team. They have a lot of athletes, so therefore they have a great deal of depth.”