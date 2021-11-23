Penn Smith of Millsboro is one of more than 230 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the fall 2021 semester. Smith, a graduate of Sussex Central Senior High School, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics at The Valley.
Smith was a member of the men’s cross-country team, which finished fourth at this year’s Middle Atlantic Conference Championships.
Noah Griffin led the Dutchmen with a fifth-place finish, followed by Jordan Berger and Tanner Haynes, who earned All-Conference recognition. Berger and Griffin also were named USTFCCA Mid-Atlantic All-Region for their performance at the NCAA Regional meet. The team ranked in the NCAA Top 10 in the Mid-Atlantic Region for much of the season.
A member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III, American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA), Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) and Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC), Lebanon Valley College offers 26 sports.
