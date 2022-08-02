The Surfrider Foundation Delaware Chapter, DNREC’s parks and recreation division and Surf Captain, a national surf forecasting service based locally in Lewes, recently collaborated on an idea for signs to promote safe surfing. The signs have been installed at the north side of the Indian River Inlet and Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park.
The purpose of the signs is to educate surfers and beachgoers on the rules of surfing etiquette and safety. Surfing has seen a resurgence in popularity over the last two years, including in Delaware. Due to COVID-related shutdowns and the availability of less expensive foam-top surfboards, representatives said, more and more people are hitting the surf. That is creating crowded conditions, which includes many new surfers who may not know the rules of the surf lineup.
To help educate new and experienced surfers of the basic surf rules, the Surfrider Foundation Delaware Chapter initiated a Surf Safe education project. Local surf forecasting service Surf Captain stepped up to help create the visual display for the signs. The groups then approached Delaware State Parks officials to create and install the signs at the two park beaches.
“We recognize surfing has a long tradition within DNREC’s Delaware State Parks and, in the midst of record-breaking visitation to the parks and continued popularity of our beaches, the need to help park users understand how to share and protect our limited natural resource is more important than ever,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.
“These surfing etiquette signs will serve to inform new and avid surfers of the rules of the water while in a surfing lineup and help all beach users respect each other in the water and to ensure safety.”
The signs will communicate the universal rules of the surf lineup using visual examples that are designed to be easy for even beginners to understand. The signs emphasize safety, respect for each other and understanding the current surf conditions.
Micah Sklut, a local surfer and owner of Surf Captain, said, “It’s great that more people are enjoying the surf these days, but it’s important to educate new surfers on the etiquette rules to avoid collisions, injuries, and create overall better vibes in the surf lineup. The surf etiquette sign is a nice step in that education process.”
The signs were installed at each location on July 28, located in strategic locations that will allow for maximum visibility.