It was another impressive showing of softball play from a pair of local teams representing the Delaware Tribe organization, at the Diamond Nation Jennie Finch Invitational Tournament last weekend.
The Tribe’s 13U and 16U teams both “played up,” in the 14U and 16U divisions, respectively, and cruised to unbeaten runs to tournament championships. The 13U Tribe entry went 7-0 over the two-day event, while their older “sisters” went 5-0-1 to secure the crown.
Gracie Hoban was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player in the 14U division with her impressive showing in the circle for the Tribe. She posted a 5-0 record in the tournament with a pair of shutout complete-game wins, including 22 strikeouts.
The 13U Tribe opened the tournament on Saturday, Oct. 3, with a 7-0 win over the South Jersey Mystics. Katelyn Murray was the lone hitter with multiple hits, going 2-for-2 with a run scored. Sophie Scurci had the biggest hit in the game, with a home run to go with three RBIs and a run scored. Hoban surrendered just two hits in this one, with five strikeouts, for the shutout win.
In the second game, the 13U Tribe cruised to an 11-2 rout of the Renegades 14U Barrios. Ava Calciano, Ryleigh Smith, Kierston Passwaters and Murray each collected a pair of hits. Scurci and Calciano each scored three runs in the win. Hayden Adkins was the winning pitcher with the complete-game effort. She allowed just the two runs on two hits, with six strikeouts.
Hoban picked up her second shutout of the day in the 13U Tribe’s 8-0 blanking of the Long Island Pride 14U Rios squad. She allowed just four hits, with five strikeouts. Smith and Calciano swung the big bats for the Tribe. Smith went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, four RBIs and a run scored. Calciano was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Scurci also scored twice for the Tribe.
The Tribe 13U blitzed the South Jersey Mystics, 11-4, with another win from Hoban. She allowed six hits and just one earned run, with two strikeouts. Scurci, Smith and Passwaters each chipped in multiple-hit efforts. Scurci had a pair of doubles, knocked in three runs and scored two others. Passwaters also plated three runs.
Sunday, Oct. 4, the Tribe 13U picked right up where they left off, with a 13-6 beatdown of the Jersey Renegades. Calciano was on fire in this one, with a perfect 3-for-3 showing at the plate with a triple and home run to go along with three runs scored and four RBIs. Baylie Williamson knocked in three runs as well. Scurci, Murray and Katie Lasher each scored twice. Adkins picked up the win in the circle.
The win moved the Tribe 13U into the semifinals, where they would face Finch’s Aces. The Tribe team jumped out to a 5-1 lead through the first two innings, then held on for the 5-4 win, with the game-winning run coming in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lasher was the lone Tribe member with two hits, with Scurci and Ava Snelsire each scoring twice. Hoban got the decision going the distance with six strikeouts, while allowing four earned runs on 10 hits.
In the championship final, the 13U Tribe found themselves trailing 4-2 against the Phoenix Warriors heading into the bottom of the third inning but recovered with a 3-spot to take the lead to claim the title.
Calciano, Smith, and Passwaters each had two hits in the game, which were the only hits the Tribe were able to get. Passwaters’ hits were a double and triple, to go with three RBIs and a run scored. Smith and Calciano each scored twice as well. Hoban came on in relief in the third inning and slammed the door shut on the Warriors. She would finish the final 2.2 innings with four strikeouts with just one hit.
“It wasn’t what I expected, that’s for sure,” said head coach Dennis Scurci. “We are a first-year 14U team with a lot of 13-year-olds. Most of these teams are all one year older than us. I was pleasantly surprised. There were 24 teams in this tournament, and there were lots of teams that were national organizations.
“We came in, went 7-0 … the pitching was unbelievable. Gracie and Hayden were amazing. Gracie was almost unhittable all weekend. We fielded the ball exceptionally well. To me, our fielding percentage really stood out. We put a lot of work in on our defense.
“Our hitters adjusted and hit really well — over .400 for sure. The top three hitters really had big weekends. Ava [Calciano] was 12-for-18, scored 12 runs, and had six RBIs. Sophie [Scurci] had seven RBIs and scored 12 times as well. Those two scored 24 runs combined. Katelyn [Murray] batted .533 (8-for-15). Kierston [Passwaters] also had nine RBIs, and really had giant hits in the semifinals and finals. She was smoking it with five RBIs out of the 11 runs we scored in those two games.”
The 13U Tribe will be heading to Richmond, Va., for another showcase event next weekend, Oct. 16-17. The team features Paige Krepps, Hayden Adkins, Ava Snelsire, Ava Calciano, Kierston Passwaters, Katie Lasher, Sam Witte, Ryleigh Smith, Baylie Williamson, Sophie Scurci, Jaz Mayfield, Katelyn Murray and Gracie Hoban.
Tribe 16U team goes unbeaten
For the 16U Tribe ladies, the near-perfect — yet still unbeaten — run started on Saturday, Oct. 2, with a 16-1 thumping of the CT Impact Russo from Connecticut. The locals put up a 10-spot in the second inning while scoring three in the first, with three more in the third to invoke the mercy rule.
“It was an awesome weekend for the Tribe,” 16U head coach Sarah Hoban said. “Our team won this tournament last year, and had set the goal to come back this year and win it again. To see the 13U team represent so well and have two teams win championships made it even more memorable. The schedules worked out that each team was able to watch and support the other.
“I feel like a broken record always saying, ‘This was a total team effort,’ but it’s the truth. It was another great weekend where everyone contributed in some way or another in a big way. I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of them.”
Nine hits combined with five Impact errors made it an easy opener for the 16U Tribe. Kinsley Hall — the 16U tournament MVP — was the spark plug at the top of the lineup, going 2-for-3 (both doubles) with three runs scored and three RBIs. Lily Hoban also added a multiple-hit effort with a 2-for-2 showing, including a double, one run scored and two RBIs. Bailey Ullman and Jaya Shaub both knocked in a pair of runs as well. Shaub and Janiya Lewis each smacked a double as part of the Tribe’s offensive effort. Camryn Ehlers pitched all three innings in the circle, allowing just two hits, with three strikeouts.
In the second game, the 16U Tribe tied the NR Diamonds, 5-5. Shaniya Lewis and Hoban each collected a pair of hits with Lewis also scoring two runs. Ehlers had two RBIs. Hall went the distance, covering six innings while allowing six hits and five runs, with seven strikeouts.
The 16U Tribe doubled up the Long Island Pride Futures-Syrett 16U, 6-3, to wrap up Saturday’s action. The team jumped out of the gate with four runs in the bottom of the first, and never looked back. Ehlers had two of the Tribe’s six hits, including a pair of RBIs. Ashlyn Ullman scored twice for the winners. Cameron Knowles hurled four innings, surrendering six hits and three runs to go along with three strikeouts.
In the quarterfinal round on Sunday, Oct. 4, the 16U Tribe scored three in the first and four more in the third before hanging on for a 7-5 win. They managed just four hits and took advantage of four Banshees 16U errors. Hall, Shaniya Lewis, Shaub, and Knowles each had a hit for the 16U Tribe. Aniyah Blake, Hall and Laniya Lewis each scored twice. Knowles picked up the win in the circle, and Hall closed it out with scoreless inning in relief.
It was a rematch with the NR Diamonds in the semifinals, and this time the 16U Tribe would stake claim to the contest with a five-run first inning. They increased their lead with a single run in the third and put the game away with two more in the fifth. Ashlyn Ullman was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate (double, triple) with three runs scored and three RBIs. Her sister, Bailey Ullman, went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Ehlers added a 2-for-3 effort that included two RBIs. She also picked up the win in the circle with a complete-game performance, allowing just two earned runs on nine hits, with three strikeouts.
The championship final was another rematch, but this time it was against the Long Island Pride Futures-Syrett 16U. There was little suspense as the 16U Tribe rolled up six runs in the second inning en route to the 7-2 win.
Shaub had the lone multiple-hit effort in the finale, going 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs. Hall, Bailey Ullman, Laniya Lewis, Shaniya Lewis and Lily Hoban each had the other hits. Hall closed out the championship run with a strong showing in the circle for the win. She allowed just the two runs on five hits and struck out five.
“Kinsley Hall, Camryn Ehlers, and Cameron Knowles shared the pitching duties equally in the circle, with each pitching two games, and all three did their jobs well,” said Coach Hoban. “Kinsley pitched our championship game and did a great job, with five strikeouts in that game. She received our MVP award for her performance in the circle that game, and also for her offensive contributions by getting on base, with five stolen bases and scoring runs throughout the tournament.
“Our offense was led by our catchers, Lily Hoban and Bailey Ullman, with each of them batting .500 for the weekend. They also dominated behind the plate, with no passed balls, and no stolen bases allowed. With the umpires calling the game from behind the pitchers because of the COVID guidelines, they really had to work hard for their pitchers to get strikes, and they did a great job. Jaya Shaub was clutch with the bat in our championship game as well, with her first inning triple that scored Laniya Lewis with two outs.”
So far this fall, the 16U Tribe are 10-1-1 overall. They will be joining their 13U “sisters” in Richmond next weekend, Oct. 16-17. The 16U Tribe team consists of Katie McHale, Arianna Cordrey, Lily Hoban, Camryn Ehlers, Jaya Shaub, Kiersten Anderson, Bailey Ullman, Aniyah Blake, Ashlyn Ullman, Cameron Knowles, Laniya Lewis, Kinsley Hall and Shaniya Lewis.