Indian River High School graduates Kealey Allison and Abigail O’Shields had strong spring sports seasons for their respective collegiate teams, and in the process were recognized with first-team All-Conference honors, along with All-Region selections as well.
The abbreviated spring season for Allison didn’t limit the exposure or attention she gained over the course of seven games. The 2018 IR graduate is now a junior at McDaniel College, and was recently selected for her second Centennial Conference All-Conference appearance, where she picked up first-team honors. She was an honorable mention for the Green Terror back in the 2019 season.
Starting six of the seven games this season, Allison scored a team-high 22 goals to go along with a team-best eight assists and 30 points overall. She scored three hat tricks on the season, with a career-high-tying eight goals in the season finale against Ursinus back on May 1. She also added four assists in the game to tie the program’s record for points in a game with 12.
Allison also led the team with 14 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers, while finishing second in draw controls with 23.
The accolades didn’t end there for Allison, though, as she was also named to the 16-member All-Metro Region second-team as selected by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA). It was her first All-Region selection.
O’Shields could not have asked for much better of a start to her collegiate career as a freshman.
The left-handed hurler at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan, O’Shields was always reliable in the circle for the Bobcats. She went 14-6 overall on the season with a 2.15 ERA, with 17 complete games. She was named to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) First Team for her efforts.
Over the course of her season, O’Shields struck out 94 batters in 133.2 innings pitched, and was also named the MEC Co-Pitcher of the Week back on May 3 after she had won five games in just one week. She also fired a five-inning no-hitter in a 9-0 win over Glenville State back on March 27.
If that wasn’t enough, O’Shields capped her freshman season by being selected for the D2CCA All-Atlantic Region Second Team, which was announced on Wednesday, May 19, by the Conference Commissioner’s Association.
