As 2023’s spring break concludes this weekend, Indian River High School’s spring sports teams have reached midseason.
The first half of the campaign has been highlighted by numerous individual and team achievements.
We reached out to several of the IRHS head coaches to obtain their thoughts about their teams’ performances thus far.
Boys’ lacrosse
Head coach: David Spencer
Team record: 5-1 overall, 4-1 Henlopen Conference
How do you feel about your 2023 spring team’s performance to date?
“We have performed very well. We expected the team to come together and gel, and they have,” said Spencer. “These boys care about each other yet, and hold each other accountable. They know that it takes a team effort to win games.
What has your team done well thus far?
“They play hard in all areas of the game — offense, defense, clearing, riding, ground balls, faceoffs, etc. We feel like we have put the players in a position where their skills are going to help us win. We’ve been playing really well lately, and we still have lots of room to improve.”
What can your team improve upon?
“We can improve on mental mistakes and reaction time. We practice all scenarios of a lacrosse game. That’s why we’re well-prepared, but we can play even faster than we are right now and that’s only going to help us. In order to do that, the boys need to see a play before it develops and be in the right spot to make the play go our way.”
Which players have been standout performers so far?
“Max Forrey is one of the best attackmen in the state of Delaware. His play so far has been absolutely terrific. Evan Peterson is a standout at midfield for us. He can run all day long. Bryce Rickabaugh has been phenomenal winning faceoffs for us. He has really taken his game up a level since last year. He works really hard at it and it shows on the field. Bryce Johnson on defense is very versatile and we can use him at either long stick midfield or close defense because of his skills and athleticism. Both of our goalies — Wyatt Snyder and Logan Dawson — have been very consistent this season. We have a new goalie coach in Vinny Colombo, and he has done an amazing job with them.”
Girls’ and boys’ track-and-field
Head coach: Bob Hahn
Teams’ records: Girls 1-0 overall, Boys 1-0 overall
How do you feel about your 2023 spring team’s performance to date?
“A lot of the athletes have been performing well for this early in the season,” said Hahn. “They have started off strong and are ready to begin competing at conference meets.”
What has your team done well thus far?
“These teams are very competitive across all disciplines of track-and-field. Their biggest strength right now is our veteran athletes’ ability to mentor the younger athletes in their development while creating competition at practice to help each other improve and grow.”
What can your team improve upon?
“We can improve on everything as coaches and athletes. None of us have peaked yet. We will continue to find ways to make ourselves better each day so that the team as a whole will improve.”
Which players have been standout performers so far?
“We have had a few school records broken. They feature Rashad Hopkins with a 6-foot-4 high jump; Weston Werner, Darnell Stokes, Rashad Hopkins and Ashton Stephens with a time of 1 minute, 34.75 seconds in the 4x200m relay; Brynn Crandell with a time of 5 minutes, 14.52 seconds in the 1600 meter event, and a time of 11 minutes, 18.96 seconds in the 3200 meter event; and Alaina Strates with a distance of 83 feet, 1 inch in the discus.
What does your team do well?
“We compete well, and are looking forward to getting back into conference competition after the break.”
Boys’ volleyball
Head coach: Jay Clark
Team’s record: 5-1 overall, 1-1 Henlopen Conference
How do you feel about your 2023 spring team’s performance to date?
“I am pleased with the team’s growth and our record,” said Clark. “We lost multiple key players from our 2022 state championship team. While this is not a total rebuild, we only have four returning players who had significant playing time last season.”
What can your team improve upon?
“Communications, serve receive and consistent serving are at the top of the list of what we can improve upon. But we need to be more consistent, and we need to improve in every phase of the game to have a chance to play for our third state championship in the last five seasons.”
What does your team do well?
“We’ve found ways to win. We’ve looked good in all phases of the game for short periods.”
Is/are there any player(s) who have been standout performers thus far?
“Seniors Caleb Galbreath and Jordy Estrada, who are co-captains, as well as senior Connor Bird.”
Baseball
Head coach: Steve Longo
Team’s record: 6-1 overall, 3-1 Henlopen Conference
How do you feel about your 2023 spring team’s performance to date?
“So far, I am very proud of the way we have played as a team in our first half of the season,” said coach Longo. “However, we still have a lot of big games coming up, and we need to handle our business and do our jobs.”
What has your team done well thus far?
“I would say our boys are doing a little bit of everything very well. We’re a very solid group from 1 to 17. Everyone has a job or a role on every athletics team, and I think the boys have bought into that, as well as the process we go about every day.”
What can your team improve upon?
“One thing we can improve on is our mental toughness as a group. We’ve had problems in the past not finishing close games. Baseball is a chaotic game, and when chaos ensues, we need to be calm, slow and relaxed. Baseball is mostly physical, but the mental part of the game controls the physical part. So we need to get our minds right and continue to work on being fearless.”
Which player has been a standout performer so far?
“Jace Jarmon has been a standout and a great leader for us. Offensively, he leads off and sets the tone for our lineup every game, grinding out at bats and making opposing pitchers work. Defensively, in big situations he wants the ball hit to him. He gives us a 110-percent effort every time he steps on the field. I could not ask for any more from a player as a coach, and I am very proud of him.”