After graduating some incredible talent from last year’s 11-5 team that went to the state playoffs in two of their three seasons of play (they didn’t get a chance in 2019 due to COVID), the Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse team is optimistic that it has the pieces to plug into the lineup to keep that streak going.
IR has been to the state playoffs in four of the last five seasons played overall, and with the talents of Ryan Furman, Ben Spencer, Bastian Perry, Jax Cathell, Gavin Danieri and Chris Cruz gone from the team with last year’s graduation, head coach Dave Spencer is ready to see what his next crop of talented players can do on the field.
In his seventh season at the helm, Spencer will be counting on seniors Reece Stone and Liam Garvey, as well as juniors Max Forrey, Max Curcio, Dennis Norwood, Evan Peterson and Bennett White to step right into the leadership roles on the team with not only their actions, but their voices as well.
“We are optimistic that we will be competitive for the conference title and look to make the state playoffs for the fourth time in five years,” said Spencer. “We have talent in key positions, and the team has been working hard to get ready for our home opener on March 23 against Polytech.”
That group of returnees will be joined by key newcomers including juniors Vincent Onorato, Bryce Rickabaugh and Blake Brightman, along with freshman Luke Hitchens.
“The coaches for the Indian River boys’ lacrosse program would like to thank the surrounding community for continuing to support our players and program. We appreciate it,” concluded Spencer.
Following their home date with Polytech, the Indians will hit the road for three road contests, with perennial rival Sussex Academy (March 25), Sussex Tech (March 28), and Delmar (March 30). They will return home for a meeting with Woodbridge on Friday, April 1. They will only have six homes dates this season, with the other nine games on the road.