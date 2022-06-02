One run. Six times this season the Indian River High School baseball team has come up frustratingly on the short-end of one-run losses, including one last Saturday, May 28, to No. 3-seeded Appoquinimink in the second round of the DIAA state baseball playoffs.
The Jaguars — now 18-2 on the season — scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a wild pitch for the final 4-3 decision.
Essentially, the Indians were snake-bitten once again by the one-run setback.
IR had a chance in the top of the seventh, but Chase Ruley struck out, Roman Keith flew out to CF, and Frank Bunting grounded into a fielder’s choice that forced out Ben Cordrey at second after a two-out walk.
The Indians out-hit their hosts 8-4 in the game, but were done in by four errors that led to three unearned runs.
Cordrey plated the first IR run with a single in the first inning, scoring freshman lead-off hitter Jace Jarmon, who started things off with a single.
Chance Hocker deserved a better fate, as the junior righthander went five innings, allowing three hits with only the one earned run. He struck out six to offset three walks.
Cordrey led the Indians with a pair of hits in three at-bats. Jarmon, Keith, Bunting, Colton Benton, Hocker and Finn Hanley all had hits for IR.
Appo didn't commit a single error in the field.
The loss ended the Indians’ season at 14-6 overall — again with all six losses coming by just one run. It's quite possibly the unluckiest stat for any team in the state.
Seniors Bunting, Colby Willey, Benton, Vincent Kreiser, Josh Townsend and Jack Williamson all saw their scholastic careers come to an end with the loss.
The team will return a strong nucleus of talent next year in the form of Keith, Cordrey, Jarmon, Hocker, Ruley and Jamison Bender — not to mention several talented youngsters from the unbeaten 2022 Selbyville Middle School squad. That could have the Indians right in the thick of the Henlopen Conference championship, as well as in the state tournament, for 2023.