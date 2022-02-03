For 24 years, the Olde Tymers Softball League has been churning out fun and competitive softball for those in their golden years who are still chomping at the bit to play the game they love. Now, in 2022, the OTS will be celebrating their 25th season of action, with hopes of continuing to build off the excitement from their 2021 season.
The OTS is a recreational slow-pitch softball league for men and women 60 or older. Games are usually played every Tuesday and Thursday on the fields located behind the Dagsboro Church of God near Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
In 2021, the OTS saw 13 teams participate, with more than 180 players still enjoying and competing in the game of softball.
The Logo Motive Custom Apparel team won the 2021 regular-season championship with a record of 25-4. The team was managed by Joe Royster, assisted by Gene McCloskey. The B&E Tire & Alignment team came in second in the regular season, but came back to win the postseason tournament. B&E was managed by Steve Carey, with John Smart serving as the team’s assistant.
The 2022 season is on the horizon. Currently, the OTS is accepting registration for players ready to dust of the winter dust and lace up their cleats for another season. Practices will commence in the first week of April. League play will then begin in May, with the spring/summer season running through the month of August. As in years past, a double-elimination tournament will follow to crown a champion.
If there is enough interest, the league will look to play with a fall league this year.
Registration forms, as well as other pertinent information on the upcoming season, can be found on the league’s website at https://teampages.com/leagues/118816.
The league is still following all necessary COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of all of its players. The league’s policy regarding COVID-19 can be found on its website as well.