Recent action in the Olde Tymers Softball League included:
• Ocean View Family Restaurant posted a 7-5 victory against American Legion Post 28. Backed by solid pitching from Pual Litwin, OVFR overcame a two-run deficit in the top of the 7th inning. Clutch hitting by Rich Burke, George Fitch and Tom Wendorf secured the win. Ed Givens came off the injured reserve list for Post 28 to pitch effectively and contribute offensively.
• Edward Jones Investments posted a 6-3 win against Logo Motive. Dave Boyajian ripped a stand-up triple and made a great over-the-shoulder catch defensively. Chris Davis turned a double play in the 7th inning to provide a dramatic ending to the contest.
• Atlantic Physical Therapy edged Community Bank Delaware, 9-8. Jesse Bare pitched well to keep his team close, then drove in the winning run. His outfielders made several nice catches to end scoring threats. For CBD, Mike Krieg and Joe Sidlowski each contributed three hits, to keep their team within reach. Sidlowski also pitched effectively, and Frank Edwards was solid at shortstop.
• Colonial East came from behind to defeat Diamondblade Tileworks, 11-8. Colonial East grabbed a 10-7 lead with four runs in the top of the 6th inning. Rich Hammen, Leo Kahl, Tim Redding and Rod Murphy each stroked three hits for the winners. Joey Royster and Billy Ardito paced Diamondblade with offensive firepower.
• American Legion Post 24 cruises to a 11-3 victory over Giant of Millville. Pitcher Bucky Wicklein held Giant to three runs and did not surrender a walk for Post 24. Offensively, the winners were fueled by Russ Bowen’s four hits and three runs batted in. Jamie Alzin, Jim White and Mel Taylor each contributed two hits, while Johnny Allen walked three times and scored three runs.
• B&E Tire and Alignment edged The Original Greene Turtle Restaurant, 6-5. Duane White and substitute Rob Gerbino each tripled and singled, and Steve Carey contributed two hits and scored the winning run. Pitcher John Smart turned in an excellent performance for the winners.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics and Millsboro Bowling Lanes were not scheduled to play.