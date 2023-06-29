The Olde Tymers Softball League completed Week 9 of its 2023 season on Tuesday, June 27, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
All games scheduled for last Thursday, June 22, were rained out, but here are the results from Tuesday, June 27:
• Touch of Italy 29, American Legion Post 24 17 (8 innings)
In an epic battle, TOI exploded for 12 runs in the eighth inning to break a 17-17 deadlock. For the game, Chuck Emerson ripped two homers and a single, and Brian Marrin added two base hits and a walk. Kris Keller, Steve Anderson and Paul Gillin each ripped three hits for Post 24.
• Phoenix Physical Therapy 9, Logo Motive 4
PPT erupted for four first-inning runs after Mark Potter, Chuck Corrigan, Butch Grover and reserve Sewall McCabe each crossed the plate. Carl Pierce and Pete Marino drilled timely hits to keep LM close.
• B&E Tire & Alignment 11, Edward Jones Investments 10
Pitcher John Smart struck out six to earn the victory, while Warren Lloyd and Lou Schifano each ripped two key hits for B&E. Reserve Joe Kerr had two hits and a pair of RBIs to keep EJ close.
• Ocean View Family Restaurant 16, American Legion Post 28 8
Andy DiGiammo exploded for four hits, including a double and a triple, and John Engelmeyer added a trio of safeties for OVFR. Bob Schnur went three-for-three and Ralph Davis added three hits for Post 28.
• Community Bank of Delaware 11, The Original Greene Turtle 6
Bob LaDuca smacked three hits including a three-run homer while Sewall McCabe, Keith Purdy, Ed Rush and reserve Larry O’Laughlin each added a pair of base hits for the Bank. The Turtle stayed close thanks to strong offensive contributions from Frank Edwards, Rich Cornacchini, Dave Grimshaw and Wally Siegfried.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 9, Giant of Millville 7
With the tying runs on base, MBL turned a double play to clinch the victory. Craig Conover made several outstanding plays at shortstop, while winning pitcher Kevin McCabe and outfielder Bill Ardito led the offense with a combined seven hits. Greg Ward smacked a pair of home runs and Scott Torbeck added one round-tripper to keep Giant close.
Diamondblade Tileworks and Atlantic Orthopaedics each had byes and did not play.