The Olde Tymers Softball League completed Week 8 of its 2023 season on Thursday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 20, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
Here are the results from Thursday, June 15:
Giant of Millville 15, Diamondblade Tileworks 11
The Giant offense was led by Jim Leonard and Scott Torbeck, who each ripped three hits. Frank Daly had a key single to secure the win in the final inning. Diamondblade kept the game within reach as Bill Macuch collected three hits.
Ocean View Family Restaurant 10, Phoenix Physical Therapy 9
OVFR scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 7th frame. Rod Murphy drilled two run-scoring triples, and Tom Wallace contributed three hits. Chuck Corrigan, Mark Potter and Jesse Bare each drilled three hits for Phoenix.
B&E Tire & Alignment 7, American Legion Post 24 1
Ray Meyer made three great catches in rightfield to support John Smart’s outstanding pitching effort. Steve Carey led the offense with three hits and three runs scored.
Logo Motive 11, Community Bank of Delaware 10
A superb relay play from outfielder Mike McClatchey to shortstop Ken Placek to catcher Carl Pierce ended the narrow victory for LM. McClatchey and Pete Marino supplied key hits for the winners. Sewall McCabe, Vince Daley, Bob LaDuca and Keith Purdy each ripped three hits for the Bank.
The Original Greene Turtle 17, American Legion Post 28 10
The Turtle scored five runs in the 1st inning and never looked back. Jim Fogarty and Rick Cornacchini each ripped three hits. Dave Boyajian and Bill Humber led Post 28 with two hits each.
Edward Jones Investments 11, Millsboro Bowling Lanes 10
Reserve Dave Lovelace made a crucial catch that led to a double play and also ripped a key hit. Bob Evans and Dick Carothers each had multiple hits for EJ. Duaine White smacked a three-run triple, while Bill Ardito and reserve Chuck Griffin each ripped multiple hits for MBL
Touch of Italy and Atlantic Orthopaedics each had byes and did not play.
Here are the results from Tuesday, June 20:
Logo Motive 7, Edward Jones Investments 3
Tim Redding and Ken Placek led Logo’s offense. Reserves Warren Lloyd and Ed Givens each had multiple hits for EJ.
Diamondblade Tileworks 8, Millsboro Bowling Lanes 7
Pitcher Bill Macuch turned in a solid pitching effort for LM. Millsboro stayed close with solid defense from John Martin and Bill Moore.
The Original Greene Turtle 17, American Legion Post 24 16
Frank Kerns and Dave Grimshaw delivered big hits in the bottom of the 7th to earn the triumph. Frank Edwards was 4-for-4, and Rick Cornacchini smacked three hits, including a home run. Kris Keller and Bucky Wicklein led Post 24.
Giant of Millville 8, Phoenix Physical Therapy 6
Russ Bufflap and Scott Torbeck each collected three hits, while infielders Jack O’Donnell, Jim Leonard and Scott Torbeck played solid defense and turned several double plays for Giant. Jack Bobeck and reserve Sewall McCabe each contributed two hits for Phoenix.
Atlantic Orthopaedics 16, American Legion Post 24 3
Reserve Dave Sroka’s three hits and two each by Chuck Griffin, Joe Oswald, Leo Kahl, Dave Goslee, Frank Emig and Charlie Waselewski fueled the AO triumph. Tom Wendorf ripped a pair of line-drive base hits while John “Flash” Lennon added a safety for Letion.
Ocean View Family Restaurant 8, Touch of Italy 5
OVFR rallied for five late runs, thanks to Dennis Ayers’ triple and doubles by Dave Lovelace and Andy DiGiammo. John Engelmeyer went 3-for-3. TOI was led by Chuck Emerson’s three walks.