The Olde Tymers Softball League completed Week 7 of its 2023 season on Thursday, June 8, and Tuesday, June 13, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
Here are the results from Thursday, June 8.
• Community Bank of Delaware 17, Giant of Millville 15
Bob DeLuca crushed a pair of home runs and Larry Redding collected four hits for the Bank. Greg Ward drilled a homer, while Scott Torbeck smacked three hits for Giant.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 14, American Legion Post 24 8
Millsboro fought off a late Post 24 rally after Joe Savage and Bill Ardito each went 4-for-4 at the plate. Bucky Wicklein and Steve Anderson each had two hits and a pair of RBIs for AL.
• American Legion Post 28 7, Logo Motive 3
Each of the 12 Post 28 players ripped at least one hit in the win after Kamm Lodge, Dave Boyajian and Tom Wendorf provided stellar defense. Frank Muinos, Ken Placek, and Mike McClatchey paced LM with three hits each.
• Edward Jones Investments 15, Phoenix Physical Therapy 3
Drew Sheftz, Wally Seigfried, Dave Cesani and Kerry Crouch provided solid defensive play behind the pitching of Rick Duncan for EJ. was the winning pitcher. Jesse Bare, Chuck Corrigan and Steve Carey each had multiple hits for PPT.
• The Ocean View Family Restaurant vs. Atlantic Orthopaedics, and Touch of Italy vs. The Original Greene Turtle games were rained out.
• B&E Tire & Alignment and Diamondblade Tileworks each had byes and did not play.
Here are the results from Tuesday, June 13.
• Phoenix Physical Therapy 8, Diamondblade Tileworks 5
Chuck Corrigan, Jesse Bare, Butch Grover, Frank Powers and Mike Smolark each smacked timely hits for PPT. Bill Macuch went 3-for-3 at the plate for Diamondblade.
• B&E Tire & Alignment 6, American Legion Post 28 5
Ken Baker smacked a two-run triple in the seventh inning to tie the score and a bases-loaded walk to Lance O’Connell forced in the winning run for B&E. Shortstop Dave Boyajian had another stellar defensive game and Bob Miller went 3-for-3 at the plate for Post 28.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics 9, Touch of Italy 8
Chuck Griffin smacked three hits, while Jack Kowalski slammed a two-run homer for AO. Chuck Emerson drilled a pair of home runs, and Rob Thornton had two excellent defensive plays for TOI.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 17, Community Bank of Delaware 9
Phil Pickering, Keith Wagner and Nick D’Archangelo each drove in key runs for MBL. Bob LaDuca hit a three-run homer for the Bank.
• Giant of Millville 14, Edward Jones Investments 7
Greg Ward ripped a homer and single while Jim Leonard and Steve Adams each smacked two hits for Giant. Dick Carothers, Rick Duncan, John Montague, and Nick D’Archangelo each ripped a pair of hits for EJ.
• American Legion Post 24 17, Logo Motive 8
Steve Anderson went 5-for-5 with six RBIs to lead the Legion. Pat Sullivan and Mike McCarthy each had base hits for LM.
• Ocean View Family Restaurant and The Original Greene Turtle each had byes and did not play.