The Olde Tymers Softball League completed Week 6 of its 2023 season on Thursday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 6, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
Here are the results from Thursday, June 1:
• Ocean View Family Restaurant 12, The Original Greene Turtle 4
OVFR opened with a 5-run first inning and never trailed. Steve Colen, Rod Murphy and Andy DiGiammo each smacked three hits, while the defense turned four double plays behind winning pitcher Steve DiLouie. The Turtle’s Don Hillock went three-for-three, while Jim Fogarty ripped two safeties.
• American Legion Post 28 14, Giant of Millville 8
Post 28 pounded out 18 hits as Rodric McKinnon and reserve Mike Cavallini each ripped three hits. Giant received strong contributions from Jim Leonard and Scott Torbeck.
• Phoenix Physical Therapy 13, American Legion Post 24
PPT reserve Lou Federico went four-for-four and had an outstanding day at shortstop, while fellow substitute Steve Carey went three-for-three. Post 24’s Ed West and Steve Anderson each starred at the plate.
• Edward Jones Investments 7, Diamondblade Tileworks 2
EJ’s Wally Siegfried and Drew Sheftz each made outstanding defensive plays to support the strong pitching of reserve Chuck King. Pat Carey and reserves Vince Daley and Pat Sullivan each had several hits for DT.
• Logo Motive 7, Touch of Italy 6
LM’s Kevin Wevadau ripped two hits and scored a pair of runs. TOI’s Barry Mederrick blasted a two-run homer and a single, while Joe Rose and Brian Marrin excelled behind the plate.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics 11, B&E Tire & Alignment 6
AO’s Leo Kahl went three-for-three at the plate, while Chuck Griffin, Bob Davis, Jack Kowalski, Dave Goslee and reserve Rick Cornacchini each ripped two hits. Steve Carey and Lance O’Connell each had two hits for B&E.
• Community Bank Delaware and Millsboro Bowling Lanes each had byes and did not play.
Here are the results from Tuesday, June 6.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 11, American Legion Post 28 7
Millsboro’s Bill Ardito, Lou Federico and Bill Moore each smacked several hits, while winning pitcher Kevin McCabe made the lead stand up. Post 28 was led by Bob Buresski and Dave Januchowski.
• Touch of Italy 9, B&E Tire & Alignment 5
TOI’s Chuck Emerson and Mike O’Brien each ripped three hits, while Pat Boyle made seven putouts in right-centerfield. B&E’s Steve Carey smacked two hits and turned a pair of nice defensive plays.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 14, Ocean View Family Restaurant 4
DT’s was led by solid defense and great pitching by Bill Macuch, as Bill McGloin, Joe Fish and Kammlodge each stroked two hits. OVFR was led by two hits each from Steve Colen and Rod Murphy.
• The Original Greene Turtle 16, Atlantic Orthopaedics 7
Rick Cornacchini and Frank Edwards each ripped two hits for the Turtle, while Frank Kerns added two safeties. AO’s Joe Oswald, Jack Kowalski, Frank Emig and Ken Gigliello each stroked two safeties.
• American Legion Post 24 14, Giant of Millville 12
Post 24 leadoff hitter Kris Keller led the team by ripping four hits while Paul Gillin, Johnny Allen and John O’Donnell each smacked two safeties. Giant’s Mike Luke ripped two hits.
• Phoenix Physical Therapy 4, Community Bank of Delaware 3
Trailing 3-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning, Phoenix scored four times as Gary Hayden’s third hit drove in the winning run. Sewall McCabe, Bob LaDuca and Keith Purdy each ripped two hits for the Bank.
• Logo Motive and Edward Jones Investments each had byes and did not play.