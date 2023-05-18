The Olde Tymers Softball League continued its 2023 season on Tuesday, May 16, and Thursday, May 11, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
Here are the results for Tuesday, May 16:
• The Original Greene Turtle 16, Phoenix Physical Therapy 11
Jim Fogarty ripped two triples, while Rick Cornacchini and Ron James each stroked a pair of hits apiece for the Turtle to support winning pitcher Don Hillock. Bill Straughan and Chuck Corrigan each had two hits for Phoenix PT.
• Community Bank Delaware 14, American Legion Post 28 4
Pitcher Greg Ward put on a stellar performance, while Scott Torbeck and Steve Adams each slammed three hits. Keith Atkinson drilled a three-run homer, and Ray Myers stroked two hits for Post 28.
• Logo Motive 10, Millsboro Bowling Lanes 6
• Shortstop Ken Placek and outfielder Mike McClatchey scored two runs apiece to lead Logo Motive. Relief pitcher Greg Ward cranked a two-run homer to lead Millsboro Lanes.
• Edward Jones Investments 10, American Legion Post 28 3
Edward Jones scored in each of the first four innings behind the hitting of Bob Evans, Dick Carothers and Kerry Crouch. Rick Duncan was the winning pitcher. Tom Wendorf, Bob Bureski and Dave Boyajian each had big hits for Post 28.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 11, Touch of Italy 4
Diamondblade played outstanding team defense as Joey Royster and Grady Meredith each stroked three hits.
• Ocean View Family Restaurant 8, American Legion Post 24 7
Pitchers Steve DiLouie of OVFR and Bucky Wicklein of Post 24 did not issue a walk in a defensive gem of a game. Andy DiGiammo tripled and homered for OVFR, while Dave Lovelace drove in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Post 24’s Johnny Allen went three-for-three.
• Community Bank Delaware and Atlantic Orthopaedics had byes and did not play.
Here are the results for Thursday, May 11.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 18, Ocean View Family Restaurant 9
Millsboro defeated previously undefeated OVFR with a 25-hit attack in support of winning pitcher Kevin McCabe. Craig Conover, Mike Cavallini, John Martin and Mike Mullaney all had key hits. OVFR was led by Dave Lucas and Joe Wroblewski with three hitseach.
• Community Bank Delaware 14, American Legion Post 28 4
The Bank used a balanced attack, solid team defense and fine pitching by Paul Litwin, with timely offense from Bob LaDuca’s first-inning round-tripper and three hits each by Ed Rush. Vince Daley, Keith Purdy and Larry Redding. Post 28 was led by two hits apiece from Dave Boyajian and Ralph Davis.
• B&E Tire & Alignment 14, Phoenix Physical Therapy 12
• Richie Burke and Keith Atkins each drove in key runs to support John Smart’s pitching. Mark Potter had several timely hits and played stellar defense for Phoenix PT.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics 9 Diamondblade Tileworks 5
Atlantic’s four-run first inning was keyed by triples from Jack Kowalski and Joe Oswald. Kowalski added a three-run homer in the third frame. Diamondblade received outstanding fielding at third base by Grady Meredith.
• Touch of Italy 11, Edward Jones Investments 4
Pat Boyle, Joe Rose and Jerry Foley sparked Italy with timely hits, while Chuck Reich sparkled on defense with an unassisted double play. The EJ offense was led by Kerry Crouch and Rick Duncan.
• Giant of Millville 14 Logo Motive 13
Giant recorded its first win of the season with timely hitting from Jim Cheseroni, Jim Leonard, Rick Rodgers and Frank Daly. The Logo Motive offense was powered by Tim Redding, Pete Marino and Harry Liebig.
• American Legion Post 24 and The Original Greene Turtle had byes and did not play.