The Olde Tymers Softball League completed Week 5 of its 2023 season on Thursday, May 25, and Tuesday, May 30, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
Here are the results from Thursday, May 25:
• Community Bank Delaware 12, Edward Jones Investments 11
Community Bank came from behind to win, thanks to offensive contributions from Sewall McCabe, Vince Daley, Larry Redding, Mike Krieg, Ed Rush, Herb Sutcliffe and reserve Steve Carey. EJ received multi-hit efforts from Drew Sheftz, Wally Siegfried and John Montague.
• Touch of Italy 9, Giant of Millville 5
Italy’s George Fitch ripped three hits and was one shy of hitting for the cycle, and teammate Chuck Emerson smacked a trio of base knocks. Jerry Foley and Pay Boyle both sparkled on defense. Giant was led by Scott Torbeck’s two hits and RBIs.
• B&E Tire & Alignment 9, Ocean View Family Restaurant 6
B&E won behind John Smart’s three hits and solid pitching, plus Steve Carey’s two doubles. OVFR’s Rod Murphy, Dave Lucas and Al Hook each smacked a pair of hits.
• The Original Greene Turtle 13, Logo Motive 1
The Turtle was led by three hits from Ron James, while Jack Bobeck and Rick Cornacchini each slapped two singles.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 12, American Legion Post 24 7
Bill McGloin and Jeff Kitchen led Diamondblade defensively, while McGloin and Pat Carey led the offensive attack. Bucky Wicklein and Johnny Allen had outstanding games for Post 24.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 9, Atlantic Orthopaedics 7
Timely hitting and clutch defense helped ML defeat one of two league leaders. The offense was led by Bill Ardito and substitute Bob Bureski with three hits each in support of winning pitcher Greg Ward. Joe Oswald and Dave Goslee led AE with two hits apiece.
Phoenix Physical Therapy and American Legion Post 28 each had byes and did not play.
Here are the results from Tuesday, May 30:
• The Original Greene Turtle 8, B&E Tire & Alignment 7
Russ Bufflap knocked in the Turtle’s winning run in the bottom of the 7th inning. Jim Fogarty and Ron James each ripped two hits apiece while Rick Cornacchini and Dave Grimshaw each came through in the clutch. Pitcher John Smart smacked two hits for B&E.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics 11, Logo Motive 9
Chuck Griffin, Jack Kowalski and Dave Goslee each ripped multiple hits for Atlantic Ortho. Ken Placek, Frank Munoz and Mike McClatchey each drilled hits for Logo.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 18, Touch of Italy 16
MB prevailed in a battle for a share of first place. Joe Herr slammed a home run and a double while Bill Ardito and Mike Waldner each ripped a pair of safeties. Duaine White had a key RBI-double to put the Keglers ahead in the 6th inning. Italy’s Barry Mederrick and Chuck Emerson each whacked home runs.
• Ocean View Family Restaurant 15, Edward Jones Investments 10
OVFR’s EJ. Rod Murphy and Dave Lucas each were three-for-three with two RBIs. EJ pitcher Rick Duncan and reserve Kris Keller both went three-for-three.
• American Legion Post 28 10, Phoenix Physical Therapy 6
Post 28 overcame an early deficit as Ralph Davis smacked three hits, while Tom Wendorf added two safeties, including a huge sixth-inning double. Butch Grover smacked a two-run homer, while Chuck Corrigan made an excellent catch in left center for Phoenix.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 8, Community Bank Delaware 3
Diamondblade pitcher Bill Macuch took a shutout into the 7th inning, and the offense was led by Pat Carey and Joe Fish. Sewall McCabe and Scott Torbeck each ripped two hits apiece for the Bank.
• American Legion Post 24 and Giant of Millville each had byes and did not play.
|Team
|W
|L
|Winning %
Millsboro Bowling Lanes
6
2
.750
Atlantic Orthopaedics
6
2
.750
Diamondblade Tileworks
5
3
.625
Touch of Italy
5
3
.625
The Original Greene Turtle
5
3
.625
Ocean View Family Restaurant
5
3
.625
Community Bank of Delaware
4
4
.500
Giant of Millville
3
4
.429
B&E Tires & Alignment
3
5
.375
Edward Jones Investments
3
5
.375
Loco Motive
3
5
.375
American Legion Post 28
2
5
.286
Phoenix Physical Therapy
2
5
.286
American Legion Post 24
2
5
.286