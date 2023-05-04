The Olde Tymers Softball League opened its 2023 season on Tuesday, May 2, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro. OTS teams play on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
The Rev. Gary Hayden offered a prayer for a successful and safe OTS season, conducting a brief memorial service for the five league players who passed away during the previous year: Mike Cart, Mike Mahon, Len Gray, Gary Hanna and John Arbach.
OTS Hall of Fame inductees honored
As part of the Opening Day ceremonies, nine players were inducted into the OTS Hall of Fame by league president Steve Unger.
The nine inductees are Steve Carey, Vince Daley, Bob Davis, Don Hillock, Dave Lovelace, Gene McCloskey, Bob Miller, Keith Purdy and Bill Straughan. Each inductee threw out a ceremonial first pitch.
Results of Opening Day play:
• Ocean View Family Restaurant 17, Giant Food of Millville 7
Ocean View leadoff hitter Steve Colen went 4-for-4, while four other batters went 3-for-3. Catcher Al Hook added a two-run double. Greg Ward powered Giant Food with two home runs.
• Touch of Italy 12, Phoenix Physical Therapy 9
The former Atlantic Physical Therapy team, now Phoenix Physical Therapy, fell to Touch of Italy, which — with new manager Mike O’Brien and assistant coach Rob Thornton — was boosted by a triple and single from Gordy Kautz and Ken Miller’s two doubles. Butch Grover hit a home run and scored twice, while Mark Potter added a pair of triples for Phoenix.
• American Legion Post 24 13, Atlantic Orthopaedics 6
Post 24 won their opening game for the first time in six years. Russ Bowen and Kris Keller each had three hits and drove in a total of seven runs. Jack Kowalski and Joe Oswald led Atlantic Orthopaedics offensively.
• Community Bank Delaware 12, The Original Greene Turtle 6
Community Bank banged out 14 hits, including a two-run homer by Bob LaDuca. Multiple-hit contributions from Vince Daley, Dave Sroka and Mike Krieg helped fuel the offense. Paul Litwin’s fine pitching was supported by excellent team defense, including an outstanding catch by Dave Sroka.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 6, Logo Motive 3
Joe Fish and Bill McGloin supplied timely hits to secure the win. Reserve player Kevin McCabe pitched a great game while dealing with the climate. Pat Sullivan and Frank Muinos provided run support for Logo Motive.
• Edward Jones 10, B&E Tires & Alignment 9
Edward Jones rallied from an early 5-1 deficit. A six-run sixth inning featured big hits from Kerry Crouch and Bill McNamee, and pitcher Rick Duncan earned the victory. Steve Carey, John Smart and Warren Lloyd had big hits for B&E.