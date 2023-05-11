The Olde Tymers Softball League this week continued its 2023 season on Thursday, May 4, and Tuesday, May 9, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
Here are the results for May 4:
• American Legion Post 28 11, American Legion Post 24 9
Post 28 pounded out 19 hits as Dave Boyajian, Ralph Davis and Bob Miller each went 3-for-3. Mike Krieg and Russ Bowen each stroked three hits for Post 24.
• The Original Greene Turtle 14, Diamondblade Tileworks 7
Rick Cornacchini, Frank Edwards and Jim Fogarty led the Turtle hitting attack, while Joe Howe played sterling defense and pitcher Don Hillock got the win. Substitutes Bill Macuch and Bill Straughan led Diamondblade with two hits apiece.
• Touch of Italy 6, Community Bank Delaware 4
George Fitch and Jerry Foley each ripped a double and single for TOI. with a double and single each. Community Bank was paced by Bob LaDuca, who homered for the fourth time in three games, while Mike Krieg added three hits.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics 11, Edward Jones 6
Atlantic Ortho was paced by Jack Kowalski’s stellar pitching and hitting, in addition to offense from Chuck Griffin, Leo Kahl, Dave Goslee and Don Webster. Edward Jones was led by Kerry Crouch’s three hits and two more by Rick Duncan.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 18, Giant of Millville 17
Joe Savage made a running catch and turned it into a game-ending unassisted double play for MBL. Steve Unger, Duane White and Phil Pickering led a 24-hit attack. Giant was led by Greg Ward’s two home runs and Scott Torbeck’s three hits, including a homer.
• Logo Motive 6, B&E Tire & Alignment 2
Strong defense and terrific pitching by Joe Sidlowski led Logo to the win. Shortstop Ken Placek scored three runs and outfielder/assistant manager Mike McClatchey scored twice. Pitcher John Smart led B&E with two hits.
• Ocean View Family Restaurant and Phoenix Physical Therapy had byes and did not play.
Here are the results for May 4:
• Atlantic Orthopaedics 15, Community Bank Delaware 10
Bob Davis, Jack Kowalski and Ken Gigliello were the offensive stars for Atlantic, while CB’s offense was highlighted by a pair of two-run homers by Bob LaDuca.
• The Original Greene Turtle 8, Edward Jones 6
Frank Edwards led the Turtle hitting attack, substitute Ken Miller smacked two base hits and Don Hillock was the winning pitcher. Rick Duncan and Wally Siegfried led Edward Jones with two hits apiece
• American Legion Post 24 10, Touch of Italy 7
Steve Anderson, Jimmy White and Johnny Allen each had three hits, and Kris Keller and Russ Bowen were superb in the outfield for Post 24. TOI was led by a double and single from Rob Thornton and Chuck Emerson.
• Phoenix Physical Therapy 12, Millsboro Bowling Lanes 5
Chuck Corrigan had several hard line-drive hits and substitute Lou Federico made several key plays at the short-fielder position. Kevin McCabe had two hits, including a triple, while Bill Ardito made a fine running catch for MBL.
• B&E Tires & Alignment 16, Diamondblade Tileworks 15
B&E rallied for five runs in the home 7th to win. Ken Baker, Paul Schwartzkopf, Ray Myers, Keith Atkins, Steve Carey and Chuck Rinehart each came through with key hits. Grady Meredith and Bill McGloin led the way offensively for DT.
• Ocean View Family Restaurant 5, American Legion Post 28 2
OCFR’s Rick Chamberlin went 3-for-3, while Steve DiLouie pitched a masterful game. Dave Boyajian led Post 28 with 3-for-3 hitting and initiated multiple double plays.
• Logo Motive and Giant of Millville had byes and did not play.