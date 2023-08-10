The Olde Tymers Softball League completed Week 15 of its 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Tuesday, Aug. 8, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
Here are the results from Thursday, Aug. 3.
• Giant of Millville 10, Community Bank Delaware 7
Outfielder Russ Bufflap made several tough catches and short fielder Scott Torbeck turned several nice double plays, while substitute Dave Boyajian led the offense with three hits for Giant. Larry Redding, Mike Krieg, Joel Kleiman and substitute Steve Carey each ripped two hits for the Bank.
• Touch of Italy 8, The Original Greene Turtle 7
Ken Miller and Jerry Foley each smacked multiple hits. Defensively, third-baseman Barry Mederrick made several nice plays. The Turtle’s Rick Cornacchini and Jim Fogarty each drilled two hits.
• American Legion Post 28 13, Logo Motive 3
The defense turned several double plays to support the pitching of Bob Miller for Post 28.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 5, Ocean View Family Restaurant 3
Dennis Ayres drove in the go-ahead run for Diamondblade. Rod Murphy went 3-for-3 for OVFR.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 12, American Legion Post 24 11
Substitute Joe Herr hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 7th inning to tie the score, and Phil Pickering drove in the winning run with an 8th-inning single. Russ Bowen and Johnny Allen each ripped three hits to lead Post 24.
• Phoenix Physical Therapy 17, Edward Jones Investments 7
Butch Grover led a 25-hit PPT attack with four safeties and five RBIs. Steve Colen drilled three hits, and Rick Duncan added two hits for EJ.
• B&E Tire & Alignment and Atlantic Orthopaedics each had byes and did not play.
Here are the results from Tuesday, Aug. 8.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics 16, Ocean View Family Restaurant 12.
Atlantic Orthopaedics clinched the 2023 regular-season championship under the leadership of manager Joe Oswald and assistant Jack Kowalski. Oswald and Kowalski each went 4-for-4, while Chuck Griffin, Bob Davis, Dave Goslee and Charlie Wasilewski each ripped three safeties for the winners. Tom Wallace was 3-for-3, while Steve Colen and Andy DiGiammo each went 3-for-4 for OVFR.
• Logo Motive 4, The Original Green Turtle 0
Frank Muinos nailed an RBI-triple and Mike McClatchey scored two runs to back the four-hit shutout pitching of “Jersey” Joe Sidlowski.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 14, Phoenix Physical Therapy 0
Bill Macuch hurled a three-hit shutout as the DT defense was flawless. Mark Potter went 3-for-3 for PPT.
• B&E Tire & Alignment 11, American Legion Post 28 8
John Smart pitched well, and Lou Schifano ripped a double for B&E.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 10, Community Bank Delaware 6
The Keglers moved into second place with solid team defense and a three-run homer by substitute Joe Herr. Brian Reichley had a clutch two-out single to drive in a pair of runs to keep the Bank close.
• Edward Jones Investments 11, Giant of Millville 10
Wally Siegfried, Dave Cesani and substitutes Joe Herr and Tom Faulkner each had multiple hits for EJ. Greg Ward, Scott Torbeck and Chuck Plitt kept Giant close.
• Touch of Italy and American Legion Post 24 each had byes and did not play.