The Olde Tymers Softball League completed Week 11 of its 2023 season on Thursday, July 6, and Tuesday, July 11, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
Here are the results from Thursday, July 6:
• Atlantic Orthopaedics 13, Edward Jones Investments 12
The winners scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th inning on a two-run triple by Jack Kowalski that tied the game and Leo Kahl’s game-winning bases-loaded single. Rick Duncan had a three-run double and Drew Sheftz, Billy McNamee and John Montague each had multiple hits for EJI.
• Touch of Italy 15, Community Bank of Delaware 2
George Fitch and Chuck Emerson led TOI with three hits each as Ken Miller and Gordy Kautz dominated defensively on the mound. Ed Rush and Mike Krieg each ripped three hits for the Bank.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 9, The Original Greene Turtle 4
Excellent team defense and Bill Macuch’s effective pitching behind defense by the entire team, and great pitching by Bill Macuch supported the offensive attack led by Kamm Lodge, Pat Carey and Dennis Ayers.
• American Legion Post 24 5, Ocean View Family Restaurant 0
Bucky Wicklein pitched a six-hitter for his first shutout while Kris Keller, Russ Bowen and Paul Gillen had two hits each for the winners. OVFR shortstop Rod Murphy made several great defensive plays.
• B&E Tire & Alignment 17, Phoenix Physical Therapy 16
Richie Burke went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and third baseman Paul Schwarzkopf made a great tag on a relay throw from Steve Carey that saved a run. Jesse Barr made several great defensive plays and also ripped three hits.
• Logo Motive 11, Millsboro Bowling Lanes 4
Tim Redding went 3-for-4 and scored three runs for LM.
• American Legion Post 28 and Giant of Millville each had byes and did not play.
Here are the results from Tuesday, July 11.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics 9, Diamondblade Tileworks 8
Bob Davis and Ken Gigliello each ripped three hits, while Chuck Griffin and Jack Kowalski each added two safeties for AO. Dennis Ayers, Kamm Lodge, Grady Meredith and Bob Gerbino smacked a combined nine hits for DT.
• Touch of Italy 19, Edward Jones Investments 0
Touch of Italy extended its winning streak to 3 games. George Fitch and Chuck Emerson each smacked four hits, while Rob Thornton and Pat Boyle added three base knocks apiece as TOI won its third straight game. Drew Sheftz had two nice plays at shortstop for EJI.
• The Original Greene Turtle 8, Phoenix Physical Therapy 7
The Turtle scored three runs in the 6th inning and four more in the 7th frame to complete their come-from-behind victory. Dave Grimshaw, Rick Cornacchini and Brian Reichley had big hits to key the rally. Mark Potter, Doug Walker, Chuck Corrigan and Butch Grover contributed offensively for Phoenix.
• B&E Tire & Alignment 12, Giant of Millville 10
Keith Atkins had two big hits, Ken Baker added a two-run triple, and reserve Gregg Woolston ripped two hits and contributed a great defensive play for B&E.
• American Legion Post 28 10, Community Bank of Delaware 8
Ralph Davis and Tom Wendorf each went 4-for-4, and Dave Januchowski went 3-for3 for Post 28. Dave Sroka, Keith Purdy, Ed Rush, Sewall McCabe and reserve Kris Keller each smacked two hits for the Bank.
• Ocean View Family Restaurant 4, Logo Motive 3
Hurler Steve DiLouie led OVFR to victory in a pitcher’s duel against LM’s Chuck King. Dave Lucas went 3-for-3 for OVFR while Andy DiGiammo smacked the winning hit. Tim Redding and Harry Liebig led LM offensively.
• American Legion Post 24 and Millsboro Bowling Lanes each had byes and did not play.