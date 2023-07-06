The Olde Tymers Softball League completed Week 10 of its 2023 season on Thursday, June 29, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro. (No games were scheduled for Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4.)
Here are the results from Thursday, June 29:
• Ocean View Family Restaurant 6, Millsboro Bowling Lanes 5
Dave Lovelace ripped a bases-loaded single in the home half of the 7th inning to win the game for OVFR. Lovelace, Rod Murphy, Joe Wroblewski, Tom Wallace, Andy DiGiammo and John Engelmeyer each smacked two hits.
• American Legion Post 24 13, American Legion Post 28 12
Kris Keller and Paul Gillin each drilled three hits, while Post 24 teammate Russ Bowen added two safeties in the one-run victory. Dave Boyajian went 4-for-4, while Bill Humber and Bob Schnur each had three hits for Post 28.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 8, B&E Tire & Alignment 7
Grady Meredith, Bill McGloin and Bill Macuch combined for six hits to support outstanding defense from Diamondblade outfielders Jeff Kitchen, Bob Gerbino and Kamm Lodge. For B&E, Warren Lloyd, Rich Burke and Chuck Rinehart each ripped two hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Steve Carey and Warren Lloyd made great defensive plays for B&E.
• Giant of Millville 7, Logo Motive 2
Scott Torbeck doubled twice and added a single, while outfielder Mike Luke made the defensive play of the game for Giant. Pitcher Frank Muinos pitched well for LM.
• The Original Greene Turtle 16, Edward Jones Investments 3
Leadoff man Jim Fogarty went 4-for-4, while seven of his Turtle teammates each smacked two hits. Reserve Joe Herr had three hits for EJ.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics 18, Community Bank of Delaware 6
Chuck Griffin drilled four hits, while AO teammates Bob Davis, Jack Kowalski and Ken Gigliello each smacked three hits. Sewall McCabe, Vince Daley, Bob LaDuca, Keith Purdy and Mike Krieg each ripped three hits for the Bank.
• Phoenix Physical Therapy and Touch of Italy each had byes and did not play.