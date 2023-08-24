The Olde Tymers Softball League began its post-season tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 22, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the tournament, Atlantic Orthopaedics and Ocean View Family Restaurant respectively, both had byes and enjoyed a day off. The remaining 12 teams played their first games in the double-elimination event. Each team name below is preceded by their seed number.
• No. 9 Logo Motive 12, No. 8 The Original Greene Turtle 1
Joe Sidlowski pitched well for Logo Motive, while Don Hillock ripped two hits for Greene Turtle.
• No. 12 Phoenix Physical Therapy 13, No. 5 B&E Tire & Alignment 11
Jack Bobeck and Gary Hayden each went 3-for-4 at the plate while Gary Hayden made a key defensive play. Lance O Connell, Bob Rausch and Paul Schwartzkopf all had crucial hits to keep B&E close.
• No. 13 Community Bank Delaware 16, No. 4 Millsboro Bowling Lanes 15
Sewall McCabe, Keith Purdy and Mark Pottereach stroked four hits apiece, while Mike Krieg and Larry Redding combined to drive in seven runs. John Martin, Duaine White and Bill Ardito each had key hits to fuel a seven-run rally that helped MBL to tie the game in the 7th frame and force extra innings.
• No. 3 Diamondblade Tileworks 19, No. 14 Edward Jones Investments 6
Bill Macuch and Kamm Lodge each went 4-for-4 to lead DT, while Rick Duncan, Dave Cesani and Steve Colen each ripped multiple hits for EJ.
• No. 7 Touch of Italy 12, No. 10 American Legion Post 24 8
George Fitch and Gordy Kautz each ripped multiple hits for TOI, and Chuck Reich and Mike Waldner each played well defensively.
• No. 6 Giant of Millville 13, No. 11 American Legion Post 28 12
Greg Ward collected three hits and drove in four runs, while Scott Torbeck added three safeties for Giant. Dave Januchowski led the Post 28 offense with three hits.