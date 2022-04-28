The Olde Tymers Softball league will begin its 25th season with Opening Day ceremonies on Tuesday, May 3, at 9:00 a.m. at the softball fields behind the Church of God off of Hickman Street in Dagsboro.
Highlighting the opening day celebration will be nine new members of the OTS Hall of Fame each throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. The new inductees are Tom Faulkner, Ron James, Mike Krieg, Paul Litwin, Grady Meredith, Joey Royster, Ed Sternberg, Tom Wendorf and Bucky Wicklein.
The league is open to men and women ages 60 and older. Games are played on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12 p.m. Open practices are available to players every Monday morning during the season. For additional information, please visit the league’s website at www.teampages.com/leagues/118816.
The league, which began in 1998, is expanding by two teams to a total of 14 thanks to new sponsors Giant Foods of Millville and Diamondblade Tile Works. They will join returning sponsors American Legion Post #24, American Legion Post #28, Atlantic Orthopaedics, Atlantic Physical Therapy, B & E Tire & Alignment, Colonial East Ltd., Community Bank of Delaware, Edward Jones Investments, The Original Greene Turtle, Logo Motive, Millsboro Bowling Lanes, and Ocean View Family Restaurant.
The following is a list of team sponsors and players.
American Legion Post #24: Johnny Allen, Bucky Wicklein, Jamie Alzin, Russ Bowen, Pat Carey, Jeff Kitchen, Pat Panuska, Wayne Peaper, Chuck Reich, Dieter Rosellen, Tom Wallace and Jim White.
American Legion Post #28: Guy Burd, Mike Cavallini, Craig Conover, Jim Fogerty, Bob LaDuca, Bob Miller, Ken Miller, Mike O’Brien, Larry Redding, Brain Reichley, Mike Smolark, and Ed West.
Atlantic Orthopaedics: Joe Oswald, Jack Kowalski, Andy DiGiammo, Tom Farrah, Ken Gigliello, Frank Kerns, Joel Kleiman, Jeff Levan, Rich Peccia, Ken Placek, Pat Sullivan and Charlie Waselewski.
Atlantic Physical Therapy: Jesse Bare, Bill Straughan, Russ Bufflap, Ron Dillard, Neil Fleming, Paul Gillin, Tom Hunsberger, Grady Meredith, Larry O’Laughlin, Kenny Ruffo, Frank Sorbera and Mel Taylor.
B & E Tires & Alignment: Steve Carey, John Smart, Keith Atkins, Pat Boyle, Dave Cesani, Chuck Griffin, Kris Keller, Bill McGloin, Lance O’Connell, Paul Schaffran, Keith Wagner and Duaine White.
Colonial East Ltd.: Dave Lovelace, Steve DiLouie, Bob Davis, Rob Gerbino, Rich Hammen, Joe Howe, Leo Kahl, Sewall McCabe, Rod Murphy, Tim Redding, Rick Rodgers and David Sandford.
Community Bank of Delaware: Mike Krieg, Dave Sroka, Carl Cabel, Steven Colen, Frank Edwards, Warren Lloyd, Bill McNamee, Bill Moore, Phil Pickering, Dave Schaub, Frank Sica and Joe Sidlowski.
Diamondblade Tire Works: Joey Royster, John Montague, Bill Ardito, Randy Falk, Chuck King, Tom Malin, Gene McCloskey, Mike Mullaney, Dick Mullins, Ray Myers, Drew Sheftz and Marshall Wood.
Edward Jones Investments: Bo Wood, Dave Boyajian, Bruce Berard, Sky Brady, Dick Carothers, Chris Davis, Jack Dott, Butch Grover, Neil Leary, John Lennon, Jim Mathis and Bob Schnur.
Giant Foods of Millville: Steve Adams, Chuck Plitt, Jim Cheseroni, John Engelmeyer, Jerry Foley, Harry Liebig, Mike Luke, Bill Maichle, Pete Marino, Jack O’Donnell, Jeff Swigart and Rob Thornton.
The Original Greene Turtle: Don Hillock, Ron James, Steve Anderson, Dave Collins, Rich Cornacchini, Bob Evans, Tom Faulkner, Gary Hayden, Brain Marrin, Joe Rose, Wally Siegfried and Gregg Woolston.
Logo Motive: Mike McClatchey, Nick D’Archangelo, Rick Chamberlin, Paul Dietze, Ed Gole, Bill Hammonds, Jim Leonard, Barry Medarrick, John Polubjak, Greg Ward, Don Webster and Bob Williams.
Millsboro Bowling Lanes: Steve Unger, Buddy Robinson, Bob Bureski, John DiGiorgio, Rick Duncan, Chuck Emerson, Bill Humber, Frank Makray, John Martin, Dennis Nemeth, Chris Polakowski and Joe Savage.
Ocean View Family Restaurant: Keith Purdy, Paul Litwin, Rich Burke, Frank Emig, George Fitch, Buddy Griffith, Al Hook, Dave Januchowski, Bill Love, Don Matzkin, Tom Pirring and Tom Wendorf.