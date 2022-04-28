The Olde Tymers Softball league will hold its 4th annual all of Fame Induction Banquet on Saturday, May 7, at American Legion Post #28, located at 31768 Legion Road in Millsboro. Doors will open at 12 p.m., and the festivities will continue until 4 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person, and may be purchased in advance or at the door. In addition, tables of four or six people may be reserved on a first come, first served basis. A buffet dinner menu and refreshments are included. Door prizes will be awarded as part of a 50/50 raffle.
The 2022 inductees are Tom Faulkner, Ron James, Mike Krieg, Paul Litwin, Grady Meredith, Joey Royster, Ed Sternberg, Tom Wendorf and Bucky Wicklein.
For additional information, please visit the league’s website at www.teampages.com/leagues/118816.