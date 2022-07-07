The Olde Tymers Softball League’s 60-and-older players competed this past June 30 and July 5 on the Church of God field near the intersection of Route 113 and Route 26 in Dagsboro. On Tuesday, July 5:
• Millsboro Lanes outscored Colonial East, 16-8. The winners scored in every inning, as Chuck Emerson smacked two home runs and drove in five runs. Keith Wagner’s bases-loaded single and Fran Markay’s triple were key offensive contributions. Leo Kahl smacked a three-run double for C.E.
• B&E Tire & Alignments defeated Ocean View Family Restaurant, 12-7. Strong defense was the key to victory for B&E, as Bill McGloin, Chuck Griffin and Chuck Rinehart all played well in the outfield. Duaine White and Steve Carey turned in good plays in the infield as well. Pitcher John Smart earned the victory and contributed offensively. Paul Litwin’s pitching kept OVFR in the game, with help from his infield. Rich Burke and Buddy Griffith led the offense.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics edged the Original Greene Turtle, 14-13. AO snapped a four-game streak as Jack Kowalski and Andy DiGiammo contributed timely hits. Steve Anderson and Dave Collins led the GT offensive.
• American Legion Post #28 defeated Edward Jones, 13-4. Post #28 was led by the strong pitching of Ed Givens and a balanced lineup. Jim Fogarty drove in four runs, while Ken Miller plated three more as Bob LaDuca hit a home run. Bob Schnur and Dave Lucas each ripped two hits for EJ.
• Atlantic Physical Therapy earned a 14-6 victory over Logo Motive. Russ Bufflap led the APT attack with three hits and scored three runs. Frank Sorbera, Ron Dillard, Larry O’Laughlin, Steve Carey and Steve Colen each chipped in with two hits for the winners. John Polubjak, Rick Chamberlin and Bob Williams all made outstanding plays defensively for LM.
• American Legion Post #24 nipped Community Bank, 8-7. Post #24 earned another victory as Ray Myers smacked four hits, and Jamie Alzin and Pat Carey each ripped three safeties. Pitcher Buck Wicklein earned the victory. Steve Colen and Mike Krieg led CB’s offense with multiple hits. First-baseman Frank Sica and pitcher Joe Sidlowski combined on several good defensive plays for CB.
• Giant of Millville and Diamondblade Tileworks both had byes and did not play.
Here are the highlights from games that were played on Thursday, June 30.
• Logo Motive and B&E Tire & Alignment battled to an 8-8 tie after nine innings. John Smart’s hitting, pitching and fielding were stellar, and Duaine White drilled a triple and played well defensively to lead B&E. Logo Motive’s Nick D’Archangelo smacked a double, Don Webster made three putouts at home plate, and Ed Gole played superbly in left field.
• Atlantic Physical Therapy nipped Diamondblade Tileworks, 10-9. Paul Gillin sparked the APT offense with a bases-loaded triple and drove in the winning run in the final inning. Grady Meredith had a double and drove in a couple of runs for the winners. Russ Bufflap and Larry O’Laughlin made key defensive plays in the outfield to help preserve the victory. Bill Ardito led the offense for Diamondblade.
• Millsboro Lanes blanked Edward Jones, 8-0. Strong defensive play and timely hitting backed the shutout pitching of Rick Duncan. ML’s Jeff “Bull” Levan made a great running catch in the outfield, and Bill Humber played well at third base. Frank Makray and Frank Muinos led the offense. EJ’s Dave Lucas and Chris Davis played strong defensive games.
• American Legion Post #24 outslugged Atlantic Orthopaedics, 12-10. Jamie Alzin, Russ Bowen and Jeff Kitchens led the Legion with three hits each. Atlantic Ortho’s Ken Placek, Rich Peccia and Andy DiGiammo kept the game close.
• Giant of Millville outlasted Ocean View Family Restaurant, 16-15. Bill Maichle drove in the winning run in the home seventh frame for Giant, while Jeff Swigart, Johnny Allen and winning pitcher John Engelmeyer all turned in solid performances. Keith Purdy led a balanced OVFR lineup.
• American Legion Post #28 rallied past Community Bank of Delaware, 13-12. Post exploded for 11 runs in the final two innings, including a three-run homer from Bob LaDuca in the sixth frame. Defensively, LaDuca, Mike O’Brien and Brian Reichley turned a game-ending double play. John Engelmeyer smacked four hits and Carl Cabel added three safeties for CBD.
• Colonial East and Greene Turtle were not scheduled to play.
• For more information about Olde Tymers Softball, visit the OTS website at http://www.teampages.com/leagues/118816.