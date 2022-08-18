The 60-and-older softball players who take part in the Olde Tymers Softball League completed their regular-season games this past Tuesday, Aug. 16, and last Thursday, Aug. 11, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
The double-elimination year-end tournament was set to begin on Thursday, Aug. 18, after Coastal Point press time.
Here are the highlights from the final two regular season games that were played on Tuesday, Aug. 16:
• American Legion Post 24 11, Giant of Millville 8.
Wayne Peaper contributed an RBI-double, while Bucky Wicklein worked four walks to drive in two runs and substitute Russ Bufflap smacked two hits to lead Post 24 to victory. For Giant, Jack O’Donnell had two hits to help his team stay close.
• Ocean View Family Restaurant 11, American Legion Post 28 5.
George Fitch slammed two doubles and a triple, while Keith Purdy, Paul Litwin, Buddy Griffith and Rich Burke powered the OVFR offense. Mike O’Brien, Bob LaDuca and Ken Miller each went 2-for-3 for Post 28.
Here are the highlights from games that were played on Thursday, Aug. 11.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 8, Colonial East 3.
Diamondblade’s triumph clinched second place for the season and earned a first-round tournament bye. Pitcher Chuck King reigned supreme, while his team’s lower part of the batting order generated offense. Colonial East shortstop Rod Murphy recorded eight put-outs with dazzling fielding, and leadoff hitter Rich Hammen was 3-for-3.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics 10, Millsboro Bowling Lanes 8.
Atlantic Ortho scored five runs in the 6th inning to erase a 3-run deficit. Ken Gigliello smacked three hits, while Tom Farrah and Frank Kearns each had two. Chuck Emerson slammed a two-run homer for Millsboro Lanes.
• Atlantic Physical Therapy 13, Community Bank Delaware 8.
Six players went 3-for-4 for Atlantic PT, while Tim Redding, Rob Thornton and Frank Sobera each played stellar defense. Bill Moore and Bob Davis each stroked three hits for Community Bank.
• B&E Tire & Alignment 16, The Original Greene Turtle 7.
Dave Cesani led B&E Tire with his outstanding defense and hot bat. Greene Turtle was led by Rich Cornacchini at the plate, and third baseman Joe Rose played tough defense.
• American Legion Post 28 13, Giant of Millville 9.
Post 28 was paced by Mike O’Brien and Craig Conover, as each went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for Post 28. Brian Reichley and Mike Smolark each contributed two hits and scored twice each. Pat Panuska stroked three hits for Giant of Millville.
• Edward Jones Investments 12, Logo Motive 5.
Chris Davis was 4-for-4, and Joe Wroblewski came off the injured reserve list to go 3-for-4 for Edward Jones. Ed Gole went 3-for-3 for Logo Motive.
• Ocean View Family Restaurant and American Legion Post 24 each had byes.
• For more information about Olde Tymers Softball, visit the OTS website at http://www.teampages.com/leagues/118816.