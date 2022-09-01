The 60-and-older softball players of the Olde Tymers Softball League continued play this week into the third and fourth rounds of their double-elimination postseason tournament, on last Thursday, Aug. 25, and this past Tuesday, Aug. 30, respectively, on the Church of God fields near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro. Play was set to resume with Round 5 games on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, (after Coastal Point press time).
Here are the highlights from the fourth round of tournament play, on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
• No. 1 Millsboro Bowling Lanes 15, No. 14 Giant of Millville 8. Millsboro jumped out to an early lead thanks to the clutch hitting of Chuck Emerson’s two home runs, Bob Bureski’s three hits and substitute Rich Burke’s three runs scored. Rick Duncan pitched well and was supported by great defense from Emerson and Steve Unger. Jeff Swigart, Mike Luke and Bill Maichle kept their team close with run-producing hits for Giant, which dropped its second tournament game and was eliminated.
• No. 3 Atlantic Physical Therapy 12, No. 2 Diamondblade Tileworks 6. Larry O’Laughlin slammed a key triple, and substitute Con Conover ripped three hits and made two great defensive plays to support the outstanding pitching of Jesse Bare for APT. Diamondblade, which stayed close thanks to key hits from Joey Royster and Gene McCloskey, dropped its second tournament game and was eliminated.
• No. 4 B&E Tire & Alignment 15, No. 6 Colonial East 2. B&E’s Kris Keller led the way with four hits that supported great defense. Rich Hammen had three hits for Colonial East.
Here are the highlights from the third round of tournament play, last Thursday, Aug. 25.
• No. 4 B&E Tire & Alignment 13, No. 9 Atlantic Orthopaedics 12. Steve Carey ripped three hits and made several great defensive plays that proved to be the difference. Atlantic Ortho scored 4 runs in the top of the 7th before B&E’s Chuck Griffin caught a fly ball to end the game. Atlantic Ortho’s Andy DiGiammo and Jack Kowalski were their team’s big offensive producers.
• No. 6 Colonial East 6, No. 7 Community Bank Delaware 4. Colonial East’s Rod Murphy and Community Bank’s Joe Sidlowski hooked up in a pitcher’s duel. Dave Lovelace, Rich Hammen and Rod Murphy each were 3-for-3 for the winners. Frank Edwards turned in a sparkling fielding performance for CB.
• No. 2 Diamondblade Tileworks 12, Edward Jones Investments 9. Joey Royster drilled a three-run homer in the first inning, while Bill Ardito and Dickie Mullins provided key offense for DT. Edward Jones, which was led by shortstop Dave Boyajian, dropped its second tournament game and was eliminated.
• No. 1 Millsboro Bowling Lanes 6, No. 10 Logo Motive 3. The winners came from behind to stay alive. Clutch hits from Bob Buresk, Steve Unger, John DiGiorgio and Chris Polakowski keyed the MBL victory. Rick Duncan was the winning pitcher, while second baseman John Martin provided outstanding defense. Logo Motive, which jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead when Jim Leonard, Bobby Williams and Greg Ward each delivered big hits, lost its second tournament game and was eliminated.
• No. 3 Atlantic Physical Therapy 9, No. 5 American Legion Post 24 5. Paul Gillin, substitute Craig Conover and Jesse Bare provided the important offense as Atlantic PT rallied for five runs in the fifth inning. Catcher Wayne Peaper and substitute outfielder George Fitch made some great defensive plays for Post 24, which dropped its second tournament game and was eliminated.
• No. 14 Giant of Millville 9, No. 12 The Original Greene Turtle 5. Giant shortstop Rob Thornton had three hits, including a home run, while catcher Jim Cheseroni also ripped three hits. Pitcher Mike Luke threw effectively for the victors. The Original Green Turtle lost its second tournament game and was eliminated.
The league’s fall ball registration is now under way. Anyone 60 or older who wants to play softball this fall should send an email to otssoftball@gmail.com. For more information about Olde Tymers Softball, visit the OTS website at http://www.teampages.com/leagues/118816.