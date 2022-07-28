The 60-and-older softball standouts who play in the Olde Tymers Softball League competed this past Tuesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 21, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Route 113 and Route 26 in Dagsboro.
Here are the highlights from games that were played on Tuesday, July 26:
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 10, American Legion Post 24 5
Millsboro Lanes jumped out early with 5 runs in the first inning and 3 runs in the second to ensure the win. The first-place Keglers were led by Bob Bureski who came off the DL with 4 hits, Joe Savage with 3 hits and a walk, and Denny Nemeth who started a couple of rallies. Substitute Greg Ward pitched a complete game victory, holding the powerful Post 24 lineup down for most of the game. The Legion was led by Jeff Kitchen, who had 3 hits and a couple of RBIs, and Jamie Alzin, who had a triple included in his 3 hits. Bucky Wicklein pitched well in defeat.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 14, Giant of Millville 0
Once again, the middle and bottom of the order for Diamondblade enabled the win, with Mike Mullaney, John Montague, Randy Falk and substitute Jim Leonard hitting the ball very well. Chuck King hurled a shutout, and had a triple and double at the plate to secure the shutout for Diamondblade.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics 10, Edward Jones Investments 1
Ken Placek was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate, followed by Frank Kerns, who was 3 for 3. Jeff “Bull” Levan and Jack Kowalski also chipped in with 3 hits each to support substitute pitcher Greg Ward, who helped himself, going 3 for 4 with a two-run homer.
• Colonial East 8, Ocean View Family Restaurant 7
Colonial East’s Rick Roger’s 2-out, bases-loaded single resulted in a walk-off win over OVFR in the bottom of the 7th inning. Rob Gerbino pitched well in relief for injured Steve DiLouie. Bill Love hit a deep double to earn OVFR a 7-5 lead in the 6th inning. Paul Litwin pitched a great game, holding CE to 5 runs through 6 innings.
• Atlantic Physical Therapy 11, The Original Greene Turtle 6
Jesse Bare and substitutes John O’Donnell and Buddy Griffith all went 3 for 4 to ensure the win. Rick Cornacchini had a great day at the plate, but it wasn’t enough.
• B&E Tire & Alignment 10, American Legion Post 28 4
Outstanding pitching by substitute Paul Litwin, timely team hitting and great team defense led by Duaine White and Kris Keller helped B&E secure the win and stay undefeated for the month of July. Post 28 played well, with key hits by Mike Cavallini and Bob DeLuca.
Here are the highlights from games that were played on Thursday, July 21.
• American Legion Post 24 8, Atlantic Physical Therapy 6
Bucky Wicklein pitched an excellent game, holding APT to 6 runs. Jamie Alzin and Pat Carey each had 3 hits and drove in 3 runs. Third-baseman Ed Rush saved the game for Post 24 by turning a double play to end the game.
• B&E Tire & Alignment 9, Community Bank Delaware 3
B&E kept their unbeaten streak of 8 wins and 2 ties alive behind the pitching and hitting of John Smart. Kris Keller contributed 4 hits. Duaine White had several nice defensive plays. Warren Lloyd had a triple among 3 hits overall to help Community Bank Delaware stay in the game.
• Logo Motive 15, the Original Greene Turtle 10
Logo Motive edged Greene Turtle in a close game-long battle. Solid performances from Bob Williams, John Polubjak and Don Webster contributed to a good whole-team effort. Joe Rose and Brian Marrin had nice games for GT to keep it close.
• Giant of Millville 15, Colonial East 12
In a close offensive contest, several Giant hitters had big days. Jim Cheseroni and Jerry Foley banged out 4 hits each, while Bill Maichle and substitute Ray Myers each collected 3 hits. Colonial East’s Sewall McCabe went 4-for-4, along with a nice defensive catch in the outfield. Rick Rodgers and Dave Lovelace kept the game tight with 3 hits each.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 12, American Legion Post 28 7
Millsboro jumped ahead with a five-run first inning, and the Keglers kept adding to the lead, as they stopped the surging Post 28 team in a Thursday noontime game. Substitute Chuck King pitched a complete-game victory and had 3 hits as well. Chris Polakowski, with a 2-run triple, and substitute John O’Donnell starting 2 rallies keyed the offense for Millsboro. Post 28 got out of the gate fast, as Mike Cavallini hit a triple on the first pitch of the game. Ken Miller had 2 hits, and substitute Bill Straughan made a nice catch in the outfield.
• Ocean View Family Restaurant 11, Edward Jones Investments 6
OVFR’s first six batters scored 10 of their 11 runs en route to the victory. Rich Burke walked 3 times, and Keith Purdy, Buddy Griffith, George Fitch and Dave Januchowski all were 2-for-3 or better. Pitcher Paul Litwin pitched 5 scoreless innings after Ed Jones scored all 6 of their runs in the first two innings. Dick Carothers had a good day hitting, and Bob Schnur made a good catch in right field in the later innings.