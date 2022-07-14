The 60-and-older softball standouts who play in the Olde Tymers Softball League competed this past Tuesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 7, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Route 113 and Route 26 in Dagsboro.
Here are the exciting highlights from games that were played on Tuesday, July 12.
• Edward Jones Investments outscored the Original Green Turtle, 13-9. Great catches by Neil Leary and Butch Grover helped secure the win. Offensively, Jack Bobeck collected four hits in as many at-bats.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes handled Logo Motive, 8-2. MBL rebounded from its Thursday loss as Chuck Emerson drilled three home runs. Frank Muinos collected three hits and scored three runs behind the effective pitching of Rick Duncan. LM was led by Greg Ward and Jim Leonard, each with three hits.
• American Legion Post #28 nipped Diamondblade Tileworks, 13-12. Ken Miller drove in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Post #28 received added offense from Bob DeLuca’s three round-trippers, Guy Burd’s three hits and two hits from Ed Givens. DT’s Joey Royster and John Montague each contributed two hits, while Tom Malin drove in a pair of runs.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics outscored Ocean View Family Restaurant, 17-9. The winners were paced by three-run hits from Ken Placek and Jack Kowalski bases-clearing hits. Joe Oswald went three for three at the plate. Tom Pirring had an inside-the-park three-run home run for OVFR.
• American Legion Post #24 defeated Colonial East, 6-4. Post #24 pitcher Bucky Wicklein’s outstanding pitching and a three-run triple by Russ Bowen paced the winners. Jamie Alzin, Jim White and Pat Carey each drove in a run.
• Community Bank Delaware coasted past Giant of Millville, 20-4. Mike Krieg drilled five hits and Warren Lloyd added four while the CBD defense turned double plays. GM was led by John Engelmeyer and Rob Thornton, both of whom ripped two hits.
• Atlantic Physical Therapy and B&E Tire & Alignment both had byes.
Here are the exciting highlights from games that were played on Thursday, July 7.
• Edward Jones Investments edged past American Legion Post #24 by a score of 11-10. Bobby Schnur won the game with a long sacrifice fly in the home 7th inning. Bruce Berard provided great defense for EJ. Ed Rush led the offense for LP #24 with two hits while Jamie Alzin played well defensively.
• Working overtime, the Original Greene Turtle edged past Community Bank Delaware, 10-7 in eight innings. Winning pitcher Don Hillock stroked three hits while Joe Sidlowski took the loss for DB, which rallied to tie the game, 5-5 in the bottom of the 7th.
• American Legion Post #28 upended Colonial East, 10-6. Brian Reichley contributed two hits and drove in a pair of runs while Mike Cavallini ripped a single and double while scoring two runs. Winning pitcher Ed Givens also rapped a pair of hits. CE’s Sewall McCabe went three for three and drove in two runs.
• Diamondblade Tileworks edged Millsboro Bowling Lanes, 7-6 in eight innings. Tom Malin drove in the winning run for DT. Rick Duncan pitched a great game for MBL and Chris Polakowski made several outstanding plays at first base.
• Atlantic Orthopaedics defeated Giant of Millville, 15-7. AO won its second straight game thanks to the offensive and defensive heroics of Joe Oswald and Jack Kowalski. Giant’s Chuck Plitt helped keep the score close until AO pulled away.
• B&E Tire & Alignment outscored Atlantic Physical Therapy, 12-8. Steve Carey led the B & E offensive attack by contributing four hits, knocking in six runs and scoring three more. Pitcher John Smart earned the victory. APT had its winning streak snapped at 11 straight despite rallying from a 9-3 deficit to keep things close. The offense was fueled by Jesse Bare, Paul Gillin and Kerry Crouch.
• Ocean View Family Restaurant and Logo Motive each had byes.
For more information about Olde Tymers Softball, visit the OTS website at http://www.teampages.com/
leagues/118816.