The 60-and-older softball standouts in the Olde Tymers Softball League competed this past Tuesday, Aug. 2, and last Thursday, July 28, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Route 113 and Route 26 in Dagsboro.
Here are the highlights from games that were played on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 14, Atlantic Orthopaedics 11.
Diamondblade prevailed in a back-and-forth battle behind the hot bats of Ray Myers and Tom Malin. Frank “The Mayor” Kerns led Atlantic Ortho with his impressive power hitting, while Drew Sheftz’s diving catch on a line drive in right-centerfield started a key double play.
• The Original Greene Turtle 8, American Legion Post #28 4.
Rick Cornacchini and substitute Russ Bowen each stroked three hits, while Gregg Woolston smacked two hits and drove in a pair of runs for Green Turtle. Bob LaDuca and Larry Redding had contributed three hits each for Post #28.
• Atlantic Physical Therapy 10, Giant of Millville 9.
Russ Bufflap smacked four hits, while substitute Joey Royster and Frank Sobera each contributed three safeties. Outfielders Larry O’Laughlin and Mel Taylor both made outstanding defensive plays.
• Edward Jones Investments 15, B&E Tire & Alignment 14.
Butch Grover scored three runs, and Dave Lucas scored the winning run for Edward Jones. John Smart ripped three hits for B&E Tire.
• Logo Motive 17, Ocean View Family Restaurant 5.
Bill Hammonds, Dick Mullins and Don Webster each contributed timely hitting for Logo Motive. Buddy Griffith, Dave Januchowski and Bill Love each went 3-for-3 for OVFR.
• Community Bank Delaware 19, Colonial East 10.
With the game tied 10-10, Community Bank broke the deadlock with nine runs in the top of the 7th to secure the win. Frank Sica went 4-for-4 and Bill McNamee was 3-for-4, including a bases-clearing inside-the-park home run. Rob Gerbino led Colonial East with three hits.
• League-leading Millsboro Bowling Lanes and American Legion Post #24 had byes.
Here are the highlights from games that were played last Thursday, July 28.
• Community Bank Delaware 10, Edward Jones Investments 3.
Bill McNamee ripped a two-run homer for Community Bank, while Joe Sidlowski pitched a very strong game. Butch Grover pitched well for E.J.
• Colonial East 12, Atlantic Orthopaedics 11.
The winners scored six runs in the top of the 7th for the come-from-behind win. Sewall McCabe went 4-for-4, while Tim Redding provided excellent fielding for the winners. Atlantic Ortho’s Ken Placek excelled at shortstop, and Jack Kowalski went 4-for-4 at the plate.
• Diamondblade Tileworks 17, Ocean View Family Restaurant 12.
Diamondblade scored seven runs in the top of the ninth to break the tie. Bill Ardito went 5-for-5 at the plate. OVFR was led offensively by Buddy Griffith and Tom Wendorf.
• American Legion Post #28 10, American Legion Post #24 9.
Bob LaDuca hit two home runs, including two-run drive in the home 7th for the come-from- behind triumph. Russ Bowen went 3-for-4, while Pat Panuska and Jeff Kitchen each had two hits for Post #24.
• Logo Motive 13, Giant of Millville 0.
Bob Williams, Jim Leonard, Greg Ward and Rick Chamberlin each went 3-for-3 for L.M.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes 17, The Original Greene Turtle 12.
The first-place Keglers prevailed in a slugfest as substitute Kris Keller ripped four hits. The Greene Turtle’s nine-run outburst, highlighted by Rich Cornacchinitie’s home run, tied the game in the 6th inning.
