The Olde Tymers Softball League this week posted results from post-season play on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug 31, as well as Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Day 3 of the post-season tournament was postponed from Tuesday, Aug. 29. Four more teams were eliminated from the tournament this week, with these results:
• No. 7 Touch of Italy 14, No. 6 Giant of Millville 3
Touch of Italy was led on offense by Brian Marrin, Chuck Emerson and Rob Thornton. Barry Mederrick and Mike Walner were defensive standouts for TOI.
For Giant, Greg Ward hit a two-run homer, and Steve Adams collected two hits.
• No. 1 Atlantic Orthopaedics 12, No. 13 Community Bank Delaware 6
Atlantic Ortho scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to open up a seesaw game, thanks to a pivotal 3-run triple from Charlie Waselewski. AO got 3 hits from Bob Davis and 2 hits each from Jack Kowalski, Leo Kahl, Dave Goslee and Frank Emig.
• No. 2 Ocean View Family Restaurant 12, No. 8 The Original Greene Turtle 10
OVFR jumped out to an early 8-1 lead, but Greene Turtle stormed back to take a 10-8 lead before giving up the lead in the sixth inning. OVFR was led by Rod Murphy, Andy DiGiammo, Dave Lucas and Rick Chamberlin, all going 3-for-3 and producing most of OVFR’s runs.
• No. 10 American Legion Post 24 6, No. 9 Logo Motive 3
Post 24 scraped together 6 runs, which was enough behind the excellent pitching of Bucky Wicklein. Substitute Bill Humber scored 2 runs, “Jersey Joe” Sidlowski had 2 RBIs, and substitute Lou Federico had a 3-3 day in a losing effort.
• No. 3 Diamondblade Tileworks 9, No. 5 B&E Tire & Alignment 8
Bill Macuch, Kamm Lodge and Bill McGloin had 6 hits between them to lead Diamondblade to a close win.
• No. 11 American Legion Post 28 7, No. 12 Phoenix Physical Therapy 2
Chuck King pitched a great game to get Post 28 the win.
Substitute Dave Lovelace had 2 hits and drove in both runs for Phoenix PT.
Olde Tymers Softball League results for Day 4 of the tournament on Thursday, Aug. 31, saw two more teams get eliminated.
• No. 11 American Legion Post 28 11, No. 10 American Legion Post 24 6
In a battle of the two American Legion teams, Post 28 prevailed behind the strong pitching of Chuck King. King, John DiGiorgio and Dave Boyajian each had three hits to pace the offense.
• No. 3 Diamondblade Tileworks 11, No. 2 Ocean View Family Restaurant 3
With a great pitching performance by Kevin McCabe, Mike Charvat, Jeff Kitchen and Bill McGloin combined for 7 hits in a dominant performance. OVFR managed just 5 hits, scattered among 5 batters.
• No. 7 Touch of Italy 9, No. 1 Atlantic Orthopaedics 5
Touch of Italy was paced on offense by Rob Thornton and Mike Waldner. Defensively, TOI was led by Gordy Kautz and Chuck Reich. Atlantic Ortho’s offense was led by Chuck Griffin, with 3 hits, and two hits each from Bob Davis, Jack Kowalski and Ken Gigliello.
Olde Tymers Softball league results for Day 5 of the tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 5, resulted in three more teams being eliminated, leaving just three teams left in play.
• No. 11 American Legion Post 28 8, No. 6 Giant of Millville 4
Dave Boyajian, Bob Davis and Ralph Davis each had three hits to support the strong pitching of Chuck King. Giant only managed to score 4 runs but was led offensively by Mike Luke, Greg Ward and Jim Leonard.
• No. 3 Diamondblade Tileworks 18, No. 13 Community Bank Delaware 8
Great defense and hitting by the entire Diamondblade roster for the win. Community Bank’s offense was led by Joel Kleiman, Carmen Rivera, Mike Krieg and substitute Mark Potter, who contributed 2 hits apiece.
• No. 11 American Legion Post 28 10, No. 3 Diamondblade Tileworks 6
Nine players had at least two hits each to lead Post 28 into the next round of the playoffs.
At the end of their run, Joey Royster said what a good season Diamondblade has had, and as the coach/player, he’s so proud of this team.