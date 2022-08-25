The 60-and-older softball players of the Olde Tymers Softball League began their double-elimination postseason tournament this past Tuesday, Aug. 23, and last Thursday, Aug. 18, on the Church of God field near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
Here are the highlights — including three big upsets — from the second day of tournament play on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
• No. 6 Colonial East 17, No. 3 Atlantic Physical Therapy 5 — Colonial East started the upset parade when Rod Murphy went 5-for-5, while Bob Davis and Sewall McCabe were 3-for-5 to back the effective pitching of substitute hurler Joe Sidlowski. Jesse Bare was 3-for-3 and drove in four runs for APT.
• No. 4 B&E Tire & Alignment 7, No. 12 The Original Greene Turtle 4 — Winning pitcher John Smart was in control on the mound, while Kris Keller and Steve Carey led the B&E offense with key hits. Don Hillock pitched well in defeat for Green Turtle, and Steve Anderson and Bob Evans led the offense.
• No. 7 Community Bank Delaware 12, No. 2 Diamondblade Tileworks 8 — Another upset was created by the entire Community Bank team contributing timely offense and defense. Pitcher Joe Sidlowski kept things close for DT.
• No. 9 Atlantic Orthopaedics 13, No. 1 Millsboro Bowling Lanes 11 — Atlantic Ortho scored twice in the 8th inning for yet another huge upset. Jack Kowalski was superb defensively, while Andy DiGiammo, Ken Placek and Joe Oswald supplied big hits. Rick Duncan and Mel Taylor produced big hits, while Chuck Emerson drilled two long home runs to keep MBL close.
• No. 5 American Legion Post No. 24 9, No. 13 Ocean View Family Restaurant 2 — Bucky Wicklein pitched an outstanding game, while Barry Mederick, Jeff Kitchen and substitute Bob Davis each ripped three hits. Buddy Griffith and Tom Wendorf each drove in a run for OVFR, which dropped its second tournament game and was eliminated.
• No. 14 Giant of Millville 10, No. 11 American Legion Post No. 28 8 — Giant jumped out to an 8-0 lead as pitcher John Engelmeyer earned the win, thanks to solid defensive play by Rob Thornton. Jerry Foley drilled four hits to lead the offense. Mike Cavallini smacked three hits for Post No. 28, which dropped its second tournament game and was eliminated.
Here are the highlights from the first day of tournament play on Thursday, Aug. 18:
• No. 9 Atlantic Orthopaedics 20, No. 8 Edward Jones Investments 11 — Atlantic Ortho broke open a tight game in the 4th inning. The winners were paced by Jack Kowalski’s home run and four hits apiece by Jeff Levan and Rich Peccia. Edward Jones was paced by offense from Dave Boyajian, Butch Grover and substitute Chris Polakowski.
• No. 12 The Original Greene Turtle 17, No. 5 American Legion Post No. 24 6 — In the biggest upset of the day, Greene Turtle easily defeated Post No. 24. Steve Anderson hit a grand slam in the 1st inning, and Joe Rose drove in two runs.
• No. 3 Atlantic Physical Therapy 15, No. 14 Giant of Millville 1 — Third seed Atlantic PT jumped to an early lead against Giant.
• No. 4 B&E Tire & Alignment 17, No. 13 Ocean View Family Restaurant 4 — B&E dominated OVFR as Kris Keller drilled a pair of inside-the-park home runs and drove in six runs. Buddy Griffith had an opposite-field triple that led to three runs for OVFR.
• No. 7 Community Bank Delaware 13, No. 10 Logo Motive 9 — Community Bank was led by Steve Colen, Warren Lloyd and substitute Larry O’Laughlin at the plate. Paul Dietz, Bob Williams and John Polubjak led Logo Motive offensively.
• No. 6 Colonial East 13, No. 11 American Legion Post No. 28 11 — Rod Murphy transitioned from shortstop to pitcher and walked only one batter in a very close win for Colonial East. Dave Lovelace was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Bob Davis contributed two triples. Mike O’Brien was 4-for-4 for American Legion Post No. 28.
• No. 1 Millsboro Bowling Lanes and No. 2 Diamondblade Tileworks each had first-round byes.
• For more information about Olde Tymers Softball, visit the OTS website at http://www.teampages.com/leagues/118816.