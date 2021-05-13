The Olde Tymers Softball of Delmarva league has kicked off yet another season — its 24th overall — of play in at the Dagsboro Church of God complex, located at the corner of Routes 26 and 113.
This year, the league features 13 teams of players who are all 60 or older. After taking off the 2020 season due to COVID-19, the 160 players in the league were chomping at the bit to get back out there. Games are played every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., as well as noon.
The new season kicked off with the 2021 Hall of Fame induction banquet, which was held at American Legion Post 28 on Saturday, May 1, featuring the HoF classes of both 2020 and 2021.
League President Steve Unger was the master-of-ceremonies for the occasion, which saw more than 90 people attend as the league welcomed its 22 newest inductees.
The Class of 2020 included Bob Argonish, Harry Banks, John Bokop, Mike Carta, Sal Carrallo, Neil Fleming, George Hunt, George McCabe, Pete Rendina, Pat Sherry, Bucky Speaks and Bo Wood.
The Class of 2021 featured Johnny Allen, Mike Bahr, Jesse Bare, Mike Fleetwood, Dick Mullins, Ray Myers, Buddy Robinson, Johnny Walker, Ron Weber and Walt Yatko.
The event allowed those in attendance to hear some words from the inductees, while also providing a setting for reminiscing about the years spent out on the diamond. According to Unger, everyone had a great time.
The 2021 season for the OTS has sponsors including American Legion Post 24, American Legion Post 28, Atlantic Orthopaedics, Atlantic Physical Therapy, B&E Tire & Alignment, Colonial East Ltd., Community Bank Delaware, Edward Jones Investments, Fox’s Pizza Den, The Original Greene Turtle, Logo Motive, Millsboro Lanes and the Ocean View Family Restaurant.
There is a 30-game schedule for each team this season, which will likely end in August. The regular season will be followed by an end-of-season double-elimination tournament to crown this year’s champion.
“Softball is always ‘in season’ with the Olde Tymers Softball,” Unger said. “While the current teams have been drafted, we are always looking for new players throughout the year. We also plan to have a fall softball season in September and October, which is covered under one registration fee.”
Players interested in joining the league can register to be added to the waiting list. For more information, visit the OTS website at https://www.teampages.com/leagues/118816 or send an email to otssoftball@gmail.com.