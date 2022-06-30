On Tuesday, June 28, the 55-and-older softball players of the Olde Tymers Softball League competed on the Church of God fields near the intersection of Route 113 and Route 26 in Dagsboro.
• American Legion Post #28 edged Atlantic Orthopaedics, 4-3. Ed Givens and Craig Conover both went two for three while Larry Redding drove in two runs for the winners. Jeff Levan ripped a double and drove in a run while Jack Kowalski went two for three for Atlantic Ortho.
• Atlantic Physical Therapy defeated Colonial East, 11-6. Ron Dillard had a perfect day at the plate by going three for three with a walk, while Kerry Crouch and Frank Sorbera both had three hits for APT. Colonial East’s Rod Murphy also had a perfect day at the plate by going four for four.
• Community Bank Delaware posted a 12-9 over Millsboro Lanes in extra innings. Community Bank Delaware scored three runs in the top of the 8th inning to knock Millsboro Lanes out of first place. CBD’s Mike Krieg led the offense with four hits, and Steve Colen strengthened the attack with some aggressive baserunning. Rick Duncan led ML with four hits, while Chuck Emerson and Steve Unger each knocked in two runs.
• B & E Tire & Alignment coasted to an easy 15-2 victory over Giant of Millville. B & E won their fourth straight game behind the excellent pitching of John Smart. The offense was led by Bill McGloin’s RBI double by Bill McGloin and two key walks by Lance O’Connell. Rob Thornton contributed a multiple hit performance for GM.
• The Original Greene Turtle came from behind to defeat Ocean View Family Restaurant, 13-11. TOGT scored seven runs in the top of the seventh 7th inning. Rick Cornacchini and Dave Collins each contributed three hits and Joe Rose ripped two safeties. Buddy Griffith went four for four and Rich Burke smacked three hits for OVFR.
• Diamondblade Tileworks edged Logo Motive 8-7.
• Edward Jones Investments – Millsboro and American Legion Post #24 each had a bye and did not play.
On Thursday, June 23, the 55+ year old softball players of the Olde Tymers Softball League competed on the Church of God fields near the intersection of Route 113 and Route 26 in Dagsboro, Delaware.
• Millsboro Lanes defeated Atlantic Orthopaedics, 13-8. Joe Savage ripped four hits, including a triple, and Chuck Emerson added two doubles and a single for the winners. John DiGiorgio drove in three runs while Rich Duncan pitched effectively for Millsboro Lanes. Jack Kowalski slammed a home run and a triple while Joel Kleiman made a nice running catch in the outfield for Atlantic Orthopaedics.
• Atlantic Physical Therapy outscored Edward Jones Investments, 7-2. The winners turned three double plays and Russ Bufflap made a long running catch. Bruce Berard stroked two hits for EJ.
• The Original Greene Turtle outscored Giant of Millville, 12-7. Rich Cornacchini, Tom Faulkner and Steve Anderson each had two hits behind solid pitching from Don Hillock for the winners.
• Colonial East cruised to a 13-5 victory over Logo Motive. Rod Murphy turned in an all-star performance at shortstop while Steve DiLouie pitched a solid game. Six CE players recorded three-hit games, and everyone in the lineup had at least one hit. Mike McClatchy and Greg Ward provided offensive firepower for LM.
• B&E Tire & Alignment nipped Diamondblade Tileworks, 13-12. Kris Keller stroked four hits and Dave Cessani made a great catch in right field to help preserve the victory for B & E. Greg Ward slammed a three run homer for DT.
• Ocean View Family Restaurant outslugged American Legion Post #24, 16 - 12. OVFR scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 10-10 tie. Tom Wendorf went four for four while Dave Januchowski and George Fitch each added timely hitting. Johnny Allen started three double plays while Russ Bowen and Pat Carey each had multiple hits for AL Post #24.
• American Legion Post #28 and Community Bank Delaware were not scheduled to play.
