The Olde Tymers Softball League’s 60-and-older players competed this past July 14 and 19 on the Church of God field near the intersection of Route 113 and Route 26 in Dagsboro. On Tuesday, July 19, on a very hot day:
• Logo Motive beat American Legion Post #24 by a score of 25-8. A big hitting day for Bob Williams, substitute, Rob Thornton, Barry Mederrick and Greg Ward led to an easy victory. Wayne Peaper led the Post #24 defense with a great foul-ball catch.
• American Legion Post #28 defeated Atlantic Physical Therapy, 10-9. Larry Redding’s game-winning double in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Bob LaDuca from first base as Post #28 rallied from three runs down to defeat Atlantic Physical Therapy. Ed West and Mike O’Brien both went 2 for 3 for the Legion. Atlantic Physical Therapy was led by Jesse Bare, with 3 RBIs, and Ron Dillard went 3 for 3.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes tied B&E Tire & Alignment, 5-5. In a battle between the hottest teams in the league, the closely-contested game ended in a 5-5 tie. The game was highlighted by outstanding pitching from both teams as John Smart for B&E and substitute Paul Litwin for Millsboro kept the hitters in check for most of the game. Kris Keller, Keith Wagner and Lance O’Connell led the offense for B&E. John Martin, Chuck Emerson and Litwin keyed the offense for Millsboro Lanes.
• Diamondblade Tileworks beat the Original Greene Turtle, 14-4. With a close score of 6 to 3 after 4 innings, Diamondblade broke it open with eight unanswered runs behind the hot bats of Chuck King, Ray Myers, Tom Malin and Dick Mullins to put the game out of reach. Chuck King was the winning pitcher for Diamondblade.
• Community Bank Delaware topped Atlantic Orthopaedics by a score of 8-7. Community Bank was led by Steve Colen and Warren Lloyd, with three hits apiece. Joe Sidlowski pitched a very good game against a very good team. Atlantic Orthopedics was led by Jack Kowalski’s inside-the-park home run. He also pitched a very good game and made some slick fielding plays.
• Edward Jones Investments of Millsboro defeated Giant of Millville, 13-8. Dick Carothers was 4-for-4 with a stand-up triple, and Chris Davis and Dave Boyajian both went 3-for-4. Bob Schnur did a great job at first.
On Thursday, July 14:
• Community Bank Delaware beat Ocean View Family Restaurant, 15-8. Community was led by Frank Edwards, Carl Cabel and Dave Schaub with three hits apiece. Several more had two hits apiece. Mike Krieg, the normal shortfielder, turned pitcher and was excellent. The team turned three double plays, with Frank Edwards and Warren Lloyd leading the way. Ocean View was led by Frank Emig and Buddy Griffith, who had two hits apiece. There were several sparkling defensive plays, led by Keith Purdy with two of them.
• Logo Motive defeated American Legion Post #28 by a score of 6-5. In a tight game, Logo Motive held on to squeeze by American Legion Post #28. Multiple hits by Bob Williams, Jim Leonard and John Polubjak led the way. Outstanding pitching by Greg Ward and solid defense aided in the win. For Post #28 Ed Givens was two-for-three and Mike O’Brian two-for-two with a triple. Ken Miller also contributed a triple.
• Colonial East beat the Original Greene Turtle, 16-3. The Original Greene Turtle jumped out to an early three-run lead, only to fall to a Colonial East scoring outburst led by Bob Davis and Rod Murphy, accompanied by a quality defensive effort. Steve DiLouie’s pitching helped hold GT to three runs. Rick Cornacchini excelled in both fielding and hitting for GT.
• Millsboro Bowling Lanes beat Atlantic Physical Therapy, 12-6. In a battle of the top two teams, Millsboro Lanes scored seven runs in the last inning to come from behind and beat APT. The Keglers were behind 5-0 but hung tough behind the pitching of substitute Ed Givens. The late rally was keyed by big hits form Denny Nemeth, Bill Humber and Frank Muinos, who also had five RBIs for Millsboro. Several outstanding defensive players were made in support of Givens, as Rob Thornton in the outfield and Steve Unger in the infield each made difficult plays to get out of jams for Millsboro. APT was led offensively by Grady Meredith who had three hits and several RBIs, and Mel Taylor, with two hits. Tom Hunsberger played a solid game at first base and had a couple of hits, as well.
• B&E Tire Alignment came out on top Atlantic Orthopaedics by a score of 7-3. Paul Schaffran, John Smart and Keith Wagner led the 16-hit offense by B&E. Chuck Rinehart made a great catch in right center in the seventh to help preserve B&E’s victory.
Jack Kowalski’s pitching and a good team effort kept the game close until the B&E five-run outburst in the top of fifth.
• Diamondblade Tileworks beat American Legion Post #24, 11-6. There’s a saying in the Olde Tymers Softball League that teams are as good as the bottom of their lineup. The offensive stars for Diamondblade were Dick Mullins (three-for-three), John Montague (two-for-three) and Mike Mullaney (two-for-three). Diamondblade trailed 6 to 3 against a very good defensive Post #24 team until their last three hitters all scorched solid base hits to spark a five-run fifth to take the lead for good.