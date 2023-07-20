By the time this story goes to press, it will be roughly 10 days out from the start of the 2023 Senior League Softball World Series in Roxana. There is not much more for Martin Donovan and the tournament organizers to do, other than wait for those they will be greeting at the airports and chauffeuring around for the week, while also getting to watch some highly competitive softball along the way.
The schedule has been officially released, and the local Delaware District 3 representative will open the tournament on Monday, July 31, at 6 p.m. on Bruce Layton Field. The District 3 rep will be crowned this week. The tournament to see who that rep will be was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 19, but as of press time there was severe weather and heavy rains expected for portions of the day. Visit the Coastal Point Sports News page on Facebook to get updates on the District 3 tournament.
Other games on opening day include Canada versus Southeast on Lyons Field at 6 p.m., Central versus West on Bruce Layton Field at 8 p.m., and Latin America versus Southwest at 8 p.m. on Lyons Field.
The only confirmed tournament entry for the World Series at this point is the Europe-Africa Regional champion from District 1 Little League in the Czech Republic, based in Prague. The team went 4-1 in the regional tourney, avenging their lone loss to Italy — a game that went 11-10 in the Italians’ favor — with a 13-3 shellacking in the regional championship game.
Next week, there should be a better idea of which regional championship teams will be coming into the area with hopes of becoming Senior League Softball World Series champions.