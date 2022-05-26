It’s been a long time since it hosted its very first tournament way back in 1974, but 48 years later, the White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Md., has continued to grow by leaps and bounds. So much so that the annual fishing showcase draws billfishermen from around the world.
The tournament will be adding yet another year to its storied history in 2022, as it is set to take place Aug. 8-12.
Known as the “World’s Largest Billfishing Tournament,” the White Marlin Open has awarded more than $86 million dollars over the years, including last year’s record $9.2 million purse. There have been over 110,000 entries with more than 15,000 registered boats since the tournament first began back in 1974. The very first tournament only drew 57 boats with 150 anglers, and paid roughly $20,000 in prize money, with the top prize handed out being $5,000.
The tournament, which was founded and directed by the Motsko family, now features prize money awarded to anglers who reel in white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish. Last year’s event saw more than 3,500 contestants, with 444 boats all vying for the record prize money. All told, the White Marlin Open did not just become the largest billfish tournament, it now holds the distinction of the world record for prize money payouts for any type of fishing tournament anywhere.
According to its website, the tourney’s host town was bestowed the name “White Marlin Capital of the World” by then-President Franklin Roosevelt “after a great day of marlin fishing out of the newly formed Ocean City Inlet.” To this day, many believe that there is no better spot for white marlin fishing, and many head to Ocean City to try their hand at luring one of the big fish in the sea.
Many thousands of spectators and fans of sportfishing descend upon Ocean City each year in the early morning hours to watch the boats of various sizes head out to sea, then wait around to catch a glimpse of what they were able to reel in during the course of their day. Many will head over to Harbour Island to watch the daily weigh-ins.
“Pulling up to the scale with a big fish, and thousands of cheering fans, felt like being in the Super Bowl,” said one angler to tournament organizers a few years ago. “It was a thrill of a lifetime.”
There are many levels of entry in the White Marlin Open, and that’s another big draw for the tournament. The format allows for anglers to enter their boats based upon their financial support, skill level and type of fish they are seeking to catch. Boat entries start at $1,500 to allow for competing for $50,000 in guaranteed prize money, or they can up the ante for the biggest possible level with a $63,000 entry that allows for anglers to compete for all the levels in the tournament, with a chance to win millions of dollars in prizes.
The White Marlin Open hosts a plethora of tournament formats for every fisherman, and that has helped the tournament continuously grow while outdrawing all the other billfish tournaments over the past 40 years. For more information on the different categories and their price points, check out the website at whitemarlinopen.com.
Cast a line
Just as the name states, the White Marlin Open is exactly that — open to all anglers. While the tournament attracts some very skilled billfishermen to compete, the format helps level the playing field, allowing novice anglers to also potentially win millions while participating. In 2016, the top winner caught his first-ever white marlin and netted $1.6 million dollars for his catch.
There are no age restrictions in the White Marlin Open, which allows for young anglers to also fare well. In past years, one teenager won the top white marlin award, while another took the top blue marlin money.
When simply measured by both the amount of prize money and the number of participants it attracts each year, the White Marlin Open is not just the “World’s Largest and Richest Billfishing Tournament,” it is quite arguably the world’s largest and richest fishing tournament of any kind. This year, the White Marlin Open is projecting their payout will exceed $10 million dollars.
The presenting sponsor for this year’s event is Pure Lure Reel Fishing Gear, with Mercedes Benz of Salisbury, Pelagic High Performance Offshore Gear and Under Armour serving as Grand Slam sponsors. There are more than 60 other sponsors and partners for the White Marlin Open in 2022.