Early August can be a difficult time for baseball fans who rooted for Philadelphia Phillies’ icon Darren “Dutch” Daulton.
Ceil and Tony Paone of Ocean View count themselves as members of that sizable group.
Every year on Aug. 6, they mark the date of Daulton’s death at the age of 55, in 2017, from brain cancer, by resharing a special story involving “Dutch” with their friends and families. Daulton had been originally diagnosed with the disease in 2013.
Daulton, a popular team leader, catcher and left-handed power-hitter, was one of the key catalysts of the 1993 National League pennant-winning Phillies. Although the Phillies lost the World Series, fans nonetheless celebrated Daulton’s achievements, which included more than 100 RBIs for the second consecutive season.
Daulton also finished in the league’s top 10 in on-base percentage, RBIs, walks and extra base hits for the second straight season, while doing a superior job of leading the Phillies’ pitching staff. Daulton played for the Philadelphia Phillies (1983, 1985-1997) before helping the 1997 Florida Marlins win the World Series.
Whenever Ceil Paone shares her Darren Daulton tale, she does so with the enthusiasm of an enthusiastic baseball fan who is entering the green palace of a baseball stadium.
And everyone within the range of her lilting becomes enraptured by the tale.
Spring training 2012 begins
Ceil and Tony Paone were in a festive mood as spring training of 2012 opened. The Paones were traveling with their friends, fellow native Philadelphians Cheryl and Ray Arthur, during a late-winter Florida getaway. The highlight was a Phillies’ exhibition game against Florida State at Bright House Field in Clearwater, the spring training home of their beloved Phillies.
As they entered the ballpark late that morning, they quickly scanned their surroundings, as any true fan of the great game does upon entering the sacred confines of a ballpark.
As the Phillies were taking batting practice, the quartet entered a watering hole called Frenchy’s. They quickly ordered their beverages and settled in near the left-field foul pole to watch the time-honored pre-game ritual.
Ceil Paone placed her drink atop the left-field wall, in fair territory, and continued to take in the beauty of the stadium.
Suddenly, a solidly-struck BP line drive came hurtling toward them. Paone recalled how quickly the small white orb invaded their personal space.
The horsehide-covered sphere smacked square into her beverage, sending the cup hurtling toward the ground and emptying its contents.
“What were the chances of that happening?” she said recently while resharing the yarn with her family and friends at the Windmill Woods swimming pool. “I remember that I became very upset with what had happened.”
Paone said she turned to a nearby security officer and complained.
“Sir, I just lost my drink to a batted baseball,” she recalled saying. “I’d like a baseball in return for my misfortune.”
The security officer complied, picking up a clean, white baseball laying nearby and handing it to her.
“Thank you, sir,” she said enthusiastically.
A short time later, the four friends headed to their seats for that afternoon’s game, which were located behind the first-base dugout housing the Seminoles team. Less than an hour prior to first pitch, Tony Paone spotted Phillies’ manager Charlie Manuel standing near the team’s on-deck circle.
Knowing how much his wife admired the skipper, he suggested that she might want to obtain the skipper’s signature on her new baseball, which she quickly did.
On her way back to the group, Ceil Paone spotted Phillies’ Hall of Fame third-baseman Mike Schmidt, who was signing autographs for a group of fans.
She quickly joined the line, and within minutes had added to her treasure trove of signatures.
However, the best was yet to come.
Meeting Darren
Even after his career had ended, the 6-foot-2 Daulton still cut quite the catcher’s hulking figure. As a result, Ceil Paone easily recognized Dutch as she returned to her seat.
“There were people nearby talking to him in such a relaxed, friendly manner as he neared them,” said Ceil Paone, who is also a big fan of Philadelphia 76ers basketball and Allen Iverson. “They were saying, ‘Hey, Darren — good to see you. How’re you doing, man?’
“Some people were even applauding him,” she added. “I knew Darren was an All Star, that he was a special player in Phillies’ history. And since I’d just gotten Charlie Manuel and Mike Schmidt to sign my baseball, I wanted to also get Darren’s autograph.”
Ceil walked over to where Daulton had sat down, to say hello. She recalled how he greeted her with his warm smile and how he handled himself with such class. She felt completely comfortable in his presence, she said.
“I asked him for his signature, and he was so gracious and obliging,” said Ceil Paone. “He had a beautiful smile that I remember so well. After he signed my baseball, I asked if I could have a picture with him. He said, ‘Absolutely.’ I was thrilled.”
It was a special day in Clearwater for Ceil Paone, her husband, Tony, and their friends Cheryl and Ray Arthur.
“To get signatures from two Hall of Fame players and the [Phillies’] all-time winningest manager who [helped] my hometown team win the 2008 World Series was fantastic!” she enthused. “What a day this was!
“And every year at this time,” she added, “we mark the date and Dutch’s loving memory by retelling our story!”