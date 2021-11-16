On Nov. 12, members of the Ocean Pines (Md.) Men’s and Ladies’ golf associations joined Atlantic General Hospital leadership and staff to present a donation of $2,367 to the Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center.
The annual Pink Lady Golf Tournament raises funds to provide women of the Eastern Shore community with healthcare services including mammograms, especially for those who may not be able to afford the lifesaving screenings. Over the last 11 years, their contributions have totaled more than $16,000.
The Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.
“It is community support such as that shown by the Ocean Pines golf associations that allows Atlantic General to continue providing the accessible, high-quality care they are known for,” representatives said.