A donation of more than $2,000 is presented to representatives of Atlantic General Hospital, as proceeds from the Pink Lady Golf Tournament in Ocean Pines. Pictured, from left, are: front row, AGH Co-interim President/CEO Sally Dowling), Susan Morris, Ann Shockley, Norma Kessler, AGH Co-interim President/CEO Kim Justice and Director of Imaging Brooke Williams; and, back row, AGH Development Officer Caroline Phillips, Carolyn Neal, Bob Long and AGH Foundation Board Chair Steve Green.