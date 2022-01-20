The Unified basketball season resumes for Indian River High School this month.
And Sam O’Shields is thankful.
He’s appreciative of his family, of his teaching and coaching colleagues at Indian River High School, and especially of the student-athletes whom he has the pleasure of guiding on and off the field and court.
A year ago, O’Shields became the Green & Gold’s Unified hoops head honcho, which enabled the veteran coach to utilize a different type of leadership role.
And the gratifying experience changed his thinking about how to coach, for which he’s become extremely grateful.
Connections between players matter
The W’s (victories) no longer matter to Sam O’Shields.
At least not as they once did. They are no longer the ultimate goal of his game-planning. Once he took over the Unified basketball responsibilities from Steve Kilby during the winter of 2020-2021, the unique bond between students, with and without disabilities, created his change of heart.
“I have coached for more than 20 years, at different levels and for [various] sports,” he said recently. “My main concern” in coaching Unified basketball “are the connections the players make with each other, and the memories that all of these student athletes take with them when they [graduate].”
To understand the coach’s unique perspective, one must realize that Unified basketball is part of a strong marriage between the DIAA and Special Olympics Delaware (SODE). Students participate on teams that play flag football, hoops and track-and-field.
Through this partnership, students with and without disabilities train and compete together on the same team, in the Unified Sports division. Student-athletes maintain a mutual respect for one another, and gain respect, acceptance and a celebration for each one’s strengths and challenges.
In his first season in charge of IR Unified basketball, O’Shields led the Indians to a 4-3 record in a COVID-19 shortened season. The Indians split their four regular-season contests before defeating Wilmington McKean and Caesar Rodney in the first two rounds of the postseason. They reached the championship game before losing to Dover, 33-15. (They also lost to the Senators in the state semifinals the previous year under Kilby’s leadership).
Transitioning into a Unified coach
During the journey, O’Shields transitioned into a solid Unified basketball coach because he understood its challenges.
“So many student-athletes want to be part of the program, but only two buddies [student-athletes without disabilities] can be on the court at the same time,” he explained. “This means that three or more Unified athletes must be on the floor. This [challenges] me to determine which students play, and for how many minutes. It’s hard to work on chemistry when you’re rotating players into and out of the game” so frequently.
The gratification that O’Shields celebrates occurs when those very same student-athletes emerge from their shells.
“Some of our Unified students,” he said of those with disabilities, “begin to play as underclassmen, and are very shy and uncomfortable playing in games. Once the buddies and Unified athletes practice together for a while and get a few games under their belts, they want to play all the time.
“My goal as a coach is to make sure the buddies understand that this program is geared for the Unified athletes,” he added. “Their success is what’s important. Fortunately, I’ve been blessed with unselfish buddies who realize this is about something bigger than themselves.”
This year’s Indians squad, which has 1-0 record thus far, consists of Unified seniors Gabe Mouynivong and Clara Shepherd, and freshmen Elmer Hernandez and Donald Lingo. Their buddies include senior student athletes Jennifer Nance, Emma Ruley, Finn Hanley, Reece Stone, Colby Willey, Colton Benton, Brynn McCabe and Matt Engel, juniors Kinsley Hall, Richard Sparks, Roman Keith and Ben Cordrey, sophomore Emily Hickman, and freshmen Tierra Whte and Jordan Robinson.
O’Shields said he always expects his players to work hard and give him their best efforts.
As a coach, he said, he has always wanted to have “someone who will work hard with average ability, over a good athlete who has a poor work effort,” he said. “I have had teams that were very successful,” despite being the less-talented athletes, “but being the harder workers who have usually surpassed” those who don’t work as hard. “Athletes can only control two things: attitude and effort — both of which can take you far.”
In addition to his achievements at IR, O’Shields has also coached Little League and girls’ travel softball World Series championship-caliber teams, beginning in 2009. Three of the athletes on his rosters have been his daughters. Abigail (IRHS, Class of 2019) and Savannah (IRHS, Class of 2021) are both students and collegiate softball players at West Virginia Wesleyan University in Buckhannon, W.Va. Their younger sister Parker is currently a seventh-grader and student-athlete at Selbyville Middle School.
“At times, it was hard being dad and the coach, and I think I was way too [tough] on them because they are my daughters,” he admitted. “Coaching Unified basketball has really opened my eyes about coaching and teaching for the sheer enjoyment of the game. This is a sport focused on the success of students that really do not play on any other teams and would not be playing a sport if this initiative did not give them this opportunity.
“I would say it’s a little easier coaching players who are not your own children, because otherwise, it’s hard to turn off being the ‘coach’ when it’s family time.”
O’Shields graduated in 1994 from Rabun County High School in Tiger, Ga., and from Elon College in Elon, N.C., with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. He began his coaching career at Laurel High School, where he was an assistant defensive and offensive line coach from 2000 to 2003. From 2003 to 2018 he was the Selbyville Middle School assistant and defensive and offensive line coach. At SMS, he branched out and was also head coach for boys’ and girls’ basketball, and the assistant and later head coach for girls’ softball. He later was a football assistant coach and defensive and offensive line coach at Indian River High from 2018 to 2020.
And in 2019, O’Shields coached his two eldest daughters (Abigail and Savannah) as the Indians head girls’ softball mentor.
When addressing his student-athletes, he frequently tells them to “use the gifts that you were given to better yourselves and others around you. Never take it for granted and always give it all you have, and the wins and losses will take care of themselves,” he added.
“As a coach, I believe you should always expect the most out of your players and that is what you will receive from them. I have learned through parenting and coaching that if you set high expectations for your athletes, they, more often than not, will perform at high levels on and off the playing field.”
A positive impact on his career and life
Glossing back over his illustrious coaching career, O’Shields reviews many highlights in his mind’s eye of the days when he played football, basketball, tennis, and ran track and cross-county at Rabun County High School.
He is quick to credit those who have positively impacted him.
As an athlete, he said, “The person who impacted me the most was my brother Mitchell O’Shields [Elwood], one of the best athletes and fiercest players I have ever come across,” said O’Shields. “I pushed myself to be as good as him and to be able to beat him at everything we [competed] at. I never became the athlete that he was, but from pushing myself to compete with him I was able to compete with anyone. And it earned me a scholarship to play football at Elon College.
“The person who had the most impact on me [in life] is my wife Theresa Schifano O’Shields,” he added. “She taught me that you can be anything you want to be. She taught me to believe in myself off the field. She taught me that there is a lot more to life than winning on the field. You also can be a winner in life. She showed me how I could use my athletic ability to get an education and have a career. I owe much of my success to my wife.”