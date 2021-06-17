Muhammad Ali once said, “I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.’”
A group of Indian River High School student-athletes are putting in the work now, in the offseason, to improve their chances at having an opportunity to live as a champion for the rest of their lives. That work is taking place on the sandy shores of Bethany Beach, where IRHS Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann on June 16 led a group of Indians on the first day of summer conditioning drills.
“We got some starting numbers,” said Fuhrmann of the 10 Indians athletes who showed up for the first day. “I would like to see us next week get up to where we were about two years ago, with close to 30 kids out here. We have a great natural resource that not many people have this advantage,” he said of the beach. “It’s a great way to build ourselves and get ready for the fall.”
The workouts take place every Wednesday at the First Street dune crossing in Bethany Beach from 8 to 9 a.m., weather permitting. They will be held until the end of the summer.
More information on the workouts can be found on the Team App, the IRHS Athletic Department’s Facebook page and the school’s website.
“It’s open to every athlete incoming or currently in Indian River High School,” Fuhrmann added.
So, when the going gets tough, these athletes can just remember the words once said by Arnold Schwarzenegger: “The last three or four reps is what makes the muscle grow. This area of pain divides the champion from someone else who is not a champion. That’s what most people lack, having the guts to go on and just say they’ll go through the pain, no matter what happens.”
Putting in the work now — during the offseason — can make the difference between having a winning season and a losing season, being a champion or just another team on the schedule.