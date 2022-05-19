A season that saw so many more positives than negatives has come to an end for the Indian River High School softball team following its 9-3 loss to Smyrna in the first round of the DIAA State Softball playoffs.
In what was a 2-1 battle through four innings, the No. 18 Eagles erupted for four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take control of the game.
It proved to be more than enough for Smyrna pitcher Makayla Brantley. The junior fired a complete game at the Indians, surrendering just the three runs on six hits.
The biggest hits in the game for IR came off the bats of junior Kinsley Hall, who had a home run, and junior Jillian Collins, who had a double and triple to her credit. The trio of Hall, Megan Daisey and Olivia Hitchens couldn’t silence the Smyrna bats, though, as the guests banged out 11 hits leading to their 9 runs.
Neither team committed an error in the contest.
The loss ended the Indians’ 2022 campaign with an overall record of 13-5. Seniors Sam Derickson, Logan Marvel and Kelsie Morin all wrapped up their scholastic careers, helping to guide the program to the most wins since 2019, an overall record of 33-23 and three berths in the state playoffs.
Golf
Indians wrap up regular season with win
In what can easily be described as an up-and-down season, the Indian River High School golf team ended their 2022 season on the upswing, with a 200-300 win over Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division foe Woodbridge on Thursday, May 12.
Junior Thomas Gogarty was the medalist for the match, with a 10-over par 46 covering the nine holes on the Grizzly course at Bear Trap Dunes. Gogarty’s low card helped to lead the Indians’ winning effort, which also received a strong showing from Evan Carpenter’s 48. Quinn Gonzales carded a 52, while senior Bryan Ucman added a 54 for the winners.
“We ended our regular season on a good note with the win over Woodbridge,” said veteran IR coach Billy Wingate. “Thomas Gogarty led the way with a 46. Myself and Coach Neil [Beahan] saw a lot of positives this year, even though we were 5-8. Our next step is preparing for the Henlopen Tournament next Tuesday at Plantation Lakes. We could possibly have some golfers qualify for the state tournament as well.”
The Henlopen Athletic Conference Golf Championships will be held on Tuesday, May 24, at Plantation Lakes Golf Course in Millsboro. The Indians are hoping to be able to qualify a couple of their golfers for the upcoming DIAA State Golf Championships, which are scheduled to be held Tuesday, May 31, to Wednesday, June 1.
Baseball
IR sitting in good spot for state playoff seed
They have not lost two games in a row all season long, and that streak stayed intact over the past week for the Indian River High School baseball team as it cruised to a pair of wins over Newark Charter (5-0) and Sussex Academy (15-5). The wins improved their 2022 season record to 12-5 with just a long road contest at Newark (7-9) left on the docket for Thursday, May 19.
The Indians could really help their cause for a higher DIAA State Baseball Championship bracket seed if they can win that game. As of press time on May 18, the Indians were sitting right around the middle of the pack for a first-round home game. The top eight seeds all get a bye, with seeds 9-16 hosting first-round contests against seeds 17-24.
Against Sussex Academy, the Indians honored their seniors prior to the game, then went on to shellack the Seahawks, 15-5. Senior Frank Bunting got the win on the mound. The right-hander threw four innings of shutout ball, while striking out four and only walking one.
Sussex Academy scored all their runs in the fifth inning, with Wesley McLaughlin stroking an RBI-double in the frame.
IR banged out 14 hits in the contest, which was ended in the bottom of the sixth due to the 10-run mercy rule. Ben Cordrey, Vincent Kreiser, Bunting, Finn Hanley and Colton Benton all had multiple hits, with Cordrey leading the way, going 3-for-5 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored.